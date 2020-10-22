Cardinals safety Budda Baker likes to dance on the practice field. He puts on a smile when he talks to the media. He appears to be a soft spoken, polite individual.

So, it seems like a juxtaposition when he puts on the helmet and, as Monday displayed, delivers some of the hardest hits in the NFL.

He has a switch, a "savage switch."

"If you're around during the day, just interacting with him, he is just what you all see," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's a polite, well spoken, good human being. When he runs on that field, he flips that savage switch and he is as fearless as any player that I've been around. Full speed every single snap whether it's practice or the games."

"He's a different guy off the field," Cardinals cornerback, and college teammate of Baker, Byron Murphy Jr. said. "He's quiet, always happy, excited and when he gets on the field, everything just changes. He turns into that dog."

Baker won his first career Defensive Player of the Week award for his monstrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night . He came around the edge and delivered a pounding sack on quarterback Andy Dalton, forced a fumble on a play he looked down and out of and dived to intercept the first pass pf his career.

He said he was excited to get that first interception. He feels they will come in bunches. That also means that Murphy will stop teasing him about it. Well, maybe not.

"I'm always teasing, I'm like, 'Bro when are you going to get your first pick,'" Murphy said. "It's crazy he gets his first pick with his little cast on. So that's what made it even better, coming back from the injury that he had and then obviously getting that pick, it was just an exciting moment for me and I'm still going to tease him because I've got to get another one out of him."

Baker missed Week 4 after having surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (thumb). So, his first interception came with a cast on, which Baker said was tricky.

Being a “silent assassin” in a sense means opponents have to keep an eye out for him. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that he's glad Baker is his teammate because otherwise he would have to keep his head on as swivel.

"He's an enforcer," Murray said. "He's one of those guys, if he was on the other side of me, you just got to know where he's at at all times. He's always coming down looking to hit something and bring bad intentions. He's the leader of the defense, great captain, and I'm glad he's on my team."

His upcoming opponents, the Seattle Seahawks, are aware of that.

"Well, certainly, he is at the top of his game," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. "He's playing great football. We saw him at his best last year. He hasn't let up at all. He's playing good in the passing game. He's playing good in the running game, and he's in there pressuring well.

"You've got to make sure that you know where he is."

Baker is also focused on stopping the NFL's top scoring offense, as his time to celebrate his career day is past him.

"We're going to celebrate tonight and get ready for the Seahawks tomorrow," Baker said Monday night. "We know the Seahawks are a great team. They're always a great team. Russell Wilson got them going. DK Metcalf, (Chris) Carson in the run game, they're a great offense and a great team. We know that we're going to have a challenge ahead of us."