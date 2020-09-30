SI.com
AllCardinals
Safety Budda Baker Undergoes Surgery; Not Ruled Out Sunday

Howard Balzer

It is said there is safety in numbers, but in the current state of the Arizona Cardinals, there aren’t many numbers at safety.

Absent from the field for the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday morning were safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring), the two that started in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Baker missed only one snap while playing with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb that was surgically repaired earlier this week, while Banjo exited after 18 snaps because of a hamstring injury. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Banjo was “day-to-day” and confirmed Baker's surgery was successful and that he did not "want to put any timetable on it just yet."

The only safeties on the field for practice Wednesday were Deionte Thompson (37 defensive snaps Sunday), Curtis Riley (12) and Charles Washington (0). Washington tied for fourth on the team with 16 special-teams snaps. However, it was notable that inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons was also participating with the defensive backs.

Kingsbury had also said Monday when asked about potentially getting Simmons snaps at safety, “We may have to look into that.”

Most significant is that when Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday morning that Baker had ”a procedure” on his thumb, the head coach did not rule out the possibility of Baker playing Sunday at Carolina.

While all reporting had said Baker would miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers, Dr. David Chao — a former team doctor of the Chargers for 17 years — of ProFootballDoc.com told AllCardinals Sunday, "Given his position, he can safely play through with a cast. Although he is reported to likely miss next week after surgery, I think he could return even after surgery and play next week."

Kingsbury said, when asked if there’s a chance Baker could play this week, “We’re hoping it’s sooner rather than later ... Knowing Budda and the type of superhuman he is, you never know. But everything went well, so we’re excited about that.”

