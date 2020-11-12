It’s difficult to be a defensive player in today’s NFL.

The league wants offense and lots of it, which is what they are getting this season with a points explosion that is fueled by rules that favor offenses, officiated games that certainly help those offenses and fanless games that allow offenses to be especially comfortable on the road where visitors have won more than half the games in the first nine weeks of the season.

Offensive touchdowns are the most after nine weeks in NFL history and four teams are averaging 30 or more points per game. The average, yes, average passer rating in the league is 95.1 and completion percentage is 65.8.

Sunday’s Cardinals loss to Miami in Week 9 featured eight flagged defensive pass-interference penalties (four on each team), two of which were declined and another two offset by another penalty.

While Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had just 30 receiving yards, there were another 42 gained on DPIs by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard that helped the Cardinals.

The way games are called has players and defensive coaches scratching their heads, while trying to remember the league passing any rules in recent years that helped the defense.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker noted there was also no preseason for the officials and said, “We’re all just trying to get clarity on certain things.”

Baker was especially distressed by a 15-yard penalty at a crucial point of the game in the fourth quarter after the Cardinals had taken their first lead, 31-24.

Baker was allegedly guilty of lowering his head to initiate contact, on which he said, “I definitely argued about it during the game and I’m still going to argue about it.”

On the play in question, a first-and-10 for Miami at its own 34-yard line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a short pass in the flat to tight end Mike Gesicki. Baker, who is listed as 5-foot-10, read the play and zoned in on the listed 6-foot-6 Gesicki and tackled him for no gain. Or so he thought.

He said, “I did what I always do: Focus on hitting his lower body. I always talk about eyes to the side and wrap up. And that's how I continue to try and tackle.”

In effect, Gesicki instigated the incident by turning his body and lowering his head just as Baker was making contact. Keep in mind there is an eight-inch height difference between the two players.

“In order for me to have head-to-head contact, I would have to launch my head up into him,” Baker said. “And I don't think I did that. I just thought it was a routine tackle.”

Baker mentioned that when plays like that happen on the the other team’s sideline, there are usually coaches and players yelling about head-to-head contact.

This time?

“The sideline was very quiet,” Baker said. “I even heard a couple guys say that was a good tackle.”

The lowering the head rule was implemented two years ago and the contact does not to have to be head-to-head. However, it’s intent was to eliminate particularly egregious use of the head and it has rarely been called.

Baker doesn’t know what else he could have done in that situation without potentially missing the tackle.

He said, “I was focused on trying to hit the thigh board and wrapping up. And that's what I did.”

The gift 15 yards put the ball at the 49-yard line and four plays later the Dolphins scored a touchdown to tie the game.

It’s not hard to imagine how defensive players’ mindsets can be affected by striving not to be whistled for aggressive penalties. After all, the Cardinals were aided in their season-opening win over San Francisco by two borderline penalties for hitting quarterback Kyler Murray, one on a slide and another when he dived. Cornerback Patrick Peterson said defensive players are essentially "scared" to play too aggressively.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday, "It's the new NFL. It used to be a run-first league and a pass-second League, but it's been a pass first league for about four years now. Point totals are up, obviously offenses now are dropping back and having more success throwing the football, and the rules vs. the defense. It's hard to defend the pass game. Quarterbacks don't get hit any more, you can't hit the receivers downfield, you can't touch the receivers past five yards. Fifteen years ago, you couldn't drop back this much and survive, receivers couldn't survive and quarterbacks surely couldn't survive. But in this new NFL, they play until they're 45 years old because no one's getting hit. And when you hit them hard, they call a penalty. So it it's not going the opposite way. It's a passing league. The rules are slanted. We understand that but that's part of playing defense in this league now."

Peterson said, "These quarterbacks are getting better and better each and every year as far as ball placement. Offenses are getting more innovative each and every year. This game is so funny right now for us. The amount of time that quarterbacks are having now to throw the ball, it’s just extremely difficult for DBs to make plays. But at the end of the day, we have to continue to just hone in on our technique and do the best you can to make plays when it comes your way."

When Joseph was asked the mindset of preparing to play a game like this week, knowing the opposing offense will be difficult to stop. He said, "Every game you go into as a coordinator and a defense, you have a plan to stop them from scoring points. We know it's a top-five offense, quarterback's playing at a high level, he has four targets that he likes and they're gonna make make some plays. But it's our job to make more plays than those guys make and that's the key to playing defense: being great in the red zone, being great on third downs and taking the ball away. You won't stop most of these offenses cold as far as the yards. That's why yards now don't matter as much. If you're playing really good red-zone defense, good third-down defense, taking the ball away, that's the key to playing winning football in 2020."

That all should be taken account as we watch the blinking lights as points pile up on scoreboards, but then level criticism at defenses.

It’s no surprise that 79 of the 133 games played this season (59.4 percent) have been won by teams scoring at least 30 points and in 20 games both teams have scored at least 30.

And of in those 67 road victories, the winner has scored at least 30 points 39 times (58.2 percent).

So, enjoy the points, while having a certain amount of sympathy for the defenses that are trying to stop them in what is often a losing battle.