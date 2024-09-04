Bills Announce Damar Hamlin Will Start vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Buffalo Bills have announced safety Damar Hamlin will be a starter against the Arizona Cardinals.
From NFL Media's Tom Pelissero on Twitter/X:
"The comeback continues: #Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Damar Hamlin will start at safety in Sunday’s opener vs. Arizona.
"It’s the first start for Hamlin since his heart stopped on the field Jan. 2, 2023. Hamlin appeared in five games as a reserve last season."
More from CBS Sports on Hamlin getting the nod.
"Hamlin did not start a game last season while appearing in just five games, but the fact that he was playing football at all was a massive achievement in its own right. He was activated for the first time when the Bills hosted the Dolphins on October 1," wrote Bryan DeArdo.
"Hamlin has clearly created a bigger role for himself this season, as he is slated to start on Sunday for the first time since Buffalo's matchup with Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2022 season. And while other stories will likely dominate the day, Hamlin's first start is worthy of praise, as it is a testament of his unyielding drive to keep his dream of playing professional football alive."
The Cardinals look to rebound from a 4-13 season in 2023, and with a healthy Kyler Murray at the helm, there's hope Arizona can make some serious noise.
“A lot of good guys in that locker room, a lot of guys got votes [for captains]. A lot of leadership, positive leadership, in there with a bunch of different guys,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
“I feel really good about the health and the state of where we are at as a team.”
Cardinals-Bills will kickoff this Sunday at 10:00 AM AZ time.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.