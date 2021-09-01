Arizona Cardinals Malcolm Butler Strange Mystery

Why did Malcolm Butler walk away from the Cardinals? Was it related to others getting more playing time?

There has always been a strange aura of mystery surrounding Malcolm Butler, and it only heightened this week when the eight-year cornerback apparently walked away from the NFL and was placed on the Cardinals reserve/retired list only five months after signing a 1-year, fully guaranteed $3.25 million contract.

Of course, he was available after the Tennessee Titans released him March 10, a week before the start of the league year and following a season in which he started all 16 games and played in 1,085 defensive snaps (97%).

There haven’t been any words from Butler, who has scrubbed his social media platforms clean of any reference to the Cardinals and friends have reportedly tried to contact him to no avail.

Who is the real Malcolm Butler? The undrafted free agent from West Alabama who was signed by the New England Patriots in 2014 after a rookie minicamp tryout and made the signature play in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory over Seattle at the end of that season?

Or the four-year veteran who played every snap in New England’s playoff games after the 2017 regular season, but then inexplicably played none in the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles? To this day, there has never been a real explanation of what led to the benching and Butler always refused to discuss it.

In his final three regular seasons with the Patriots, he played over 1,000 snaps each year at 99%, 97% and 98%.

Following the Super Bowl disappearance, Butler signed a five-year, $61.25 million with the Titans that included $24 million fully guaranteed. He played 80% of the snaps in 2018, 52% the next year (a season cut short after nine games because of a broken wrist) and then last year’s 97%.

But there he was on the street in March for three weeks before signing with the Cardinals. Cornerbacks are at a premium in the NFL and there clearly wasn’t much of a market for Butler.

One New England source told AllCardinals he “wasn’t always the steadiest off the field, which might explain why the Patriots didn’t extend him.” A similar sentiment came from Tennessee sources.

There is no clarity to what the personal issues are that led to the result. Is there a health issue with Butler or his family? Or was he disgruntled by how he was being utilized by the Cardinals?

Butler didn’t start the team’s first preseason game against Dallas and played only one snap the entire game. The following week against Kansas City, he was one of three corners that started the game along with Byron Murphy Jr. and Robert Alford, but played only 22 snaps (28%), while Murphy and Alford played 32 (41%).

It was during the week after that game when the team became aware of an issue with Butler. And while head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the door would remain open if he wanted to return and called Butler “a very good player,” he also said Wednesday, “I think we have three guys we felt really comfortable with starting outside at corner.”

Reading between the lines, it might be fair to say the organization isn’t losing sleep over his departure, especially if he had disappointment over his role and elected to walk away rather than compete.

The question now is whether the Cardinals will pursue their option of having Butler return his signing bonus. His contract included a $2.175 million bonus of which, according to ProFootballTalk only $800,000 has been paid with the remainder due on March 31, 2022. Because his contract included a voidable year in 2022, the bonus charge currently against the salary cap is $1,087,500.

The circumstances that resulted in his retirement could fuel how the Cardinals elect to handle the financial implications.