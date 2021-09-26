By the Numbers: Cardinals Improve to 3-0

It wasn't pretty, but the Arizona Cardinals don't aim for pretty. They aim for wins.

Although the game appeared shaky at points throughout the game, the Cardinals eventually took control down the stretch and ensured themselves their first 3-0 start since 2015, a year where they advanced to the NFC title game.

Quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 316 yards and one interception with no touchdowns, marking the first time in 2021 where Murray failed to throw for a touchdown.

He did however find the end zone on a quarterback keeper to open the scoring in Jacksonville.

Through it all, the Cardinals were able to weather the storm and ultimately grab a win in what many deemed a "trap game" for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Co. The Cardinals now shift their focus towards a difficult stretch of games that includes the Rams, 49ers and Browns in the coming weeks.

51

That's the amount of games since a Cardinals defensive back recorded multiple interceptions, when Antoine Bethea last did it on Dec. 24, 2017 against the New York Giants.

That is, until Byron Murphy Jr. decided to have himself a day, intercepting Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence not once but twice on Sunday, which included a pick-6 to give Arizona the lead late in the third quarter.

11%

That's the percentage in which the Cardinals converted third-downs on offense, moving the chains just one of nine times in those instances.

Don't let the 31 points on the board fool you: Arizona's offense remained stagnant for portions of the game where it simply shouldn't have. The Cardinals offense continues to look for ways to fine-tune themselves and reach newer heights.

While we know the firepower within each position, perhaps a new point of emphasis will be efficiency with down and distance in mind for Murray and the rest of the offense.

21

After a James Robinson touchdown in the third quarter, the Jaguars led 19-10 and looked as if an upset was quickly brewing in Jacksonville. However, the Cardinals quickly tightened up on both sides of the ball, scoring 21 unanswered points to finish the game.

The two scores to put Arizona back into the lead happened within 57 seconds of each other.

129

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has now recorded a reception in 129 consecutive games, which is every game since he's been drafted. Hopkins' streak is the third-longest active streak in the NFL.

Hopkins' day (three receptions on six targets for 21 yards), in which he played with injured ribs, wasn't on par with the dominant, trademark performances we've seen from him. However, Hopkins came to Arizona to win, and with newfound weapons on his side of the ball, the Cardinals have managed to do just that thus far.