Byron Murphy Returns to Practice; Cardinals Thursday Notebook

The Arizona Cardinals got their depth back at corner during the open portion of Thursday's practice.

It must have been good to be back for cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson.

The duo returned during the open portion of Thursday's Cardinals practice after missing Sunday's game with ribs injuries.

They were dancing to the music playing in between drills, although they were not participating in everything going on during the open part of practice.

"Hopefully, both guys can go this week," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after practice. "It's early, it's only Thursday, so we've got two more days to vet those guys and see where they are."

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) was absent, as was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness).

Practice notes

COVID-19

The Cardinals received bad news earlier this week as edge rusher Chandler Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and is now on reserve.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more dubious news for the Cardinals.

This could be problematic for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns. Who tested positive aside from Jones has not been reported, but they could show up on the COVID-19 list soon enough.

Zaven Collins

If Hicks is unable to play this week or is limited, then rookie Zaven Collins' role could be heightened.

Hicks has played every defensive snap for the past three games. Collins played over half of his team's defensive snaps for just the first time this year last week.

Joseph sounded like Collins is going to be a key contributor regardless of Hicks' status.

"This week's going to be huge for him," Joseph said. "It's going to be a running game. It's no secret ... So hopefully he's up for the task. He was drafted to do so."

Joseph breaks down Browns offense

Joseph knows what to expect from Cleveland this week. The Browns run a run-heavy offense led by running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

No other team in the league has run the ball as many times as the Browns.

"To beat this team is to contain the run game," Joseph said. "They're first in every run category in the league right now and it's fun to watch because it's old school football and it's winning football, burns clock."

He complimented both Chubb's and Hunt's ability to read holes and make necessary cuts to break free.

J.J. Watt's big day

Joseph said Watt had his best performance as a Cardinal last week against the 49ers.

The veteran defensive end had four quarterback hits and a key pass breakup late in the game.

But he had a special day off the field as well.

After the game, he joined his grandmother and parents in a suite at State Farm Stadium.

They turned on the Chicago Red Stars soccer match as Kealia Ohai Watt, J.J.'s wife, was playing.

"It was just a surreal moment to win an NFL game and then to go up into a suite, check my brother's stats on the way up to the suite from his NFL game and then get to watch my wife's professional soccer game," Watt said.

Daily stat

The Browns receptions leader this year is running back Kareem Hunt with 17 followed by tight end David Njoku with 14. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is the only wide out with double-digit catches this year.

This is a testament to how often the Browns use 13-personnel (one receiver, three tight ends), run the ball and utilize screens.