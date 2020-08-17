SI.com
Cardinals CB Murphy Could be Back on the 'Island'

Howard Balzer

What a difference a day makes.

After Sunday’s last practice of the ramp-up period for the Arizona Cardinals, second-year cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. talked about concentrating on the nickel role this season after starting all 16 games last season and playing 97.5 percent of the snaps because free agent addition Robert Alford was lost for the season with a leg injury.

“Since we're all back together, it's a way better feeling,” Murphy said Sunday. “Everyone's 100 percent and when you have your whole group together, your units are stronger, and I feel like our communication is going even higher. So, just a big, big relief to have everyone with us.”

Not so fast.

Monday, on the first day of padded practice, Alford wasn’t present during the opening period with media in attendance, which was followed by reports from NFL Media that he had suffered a pectoral injury in practice Sunday. Those are often serious, and the medical staff is evaluating him. The team has yet to confirm the injury.

Previously talking about concentrating on the nickel cornerback spot in the secondary, Murphy could very well be trending back to being a starter.

Murphy acknowledged his approach is “kind of more relaxed, more confident as well. Having that experience from last year, getting to play a lot of snaps, made me more confident (and) slowed down the game.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was pleased with Murphy’s progress last season.

“Byron was definitely thrown in there last year,” Kingsbury said. “He was expecting to play more of a nickel role for us last year. It's what he really started at in college, and was kind of put out there on an island playing corner for most of the season. And so there's definitely a comfort level after going through that and having those ups and downs.

“He's one of those ball-hawk type players. He always seems to be around the football, whether he's blitzing, making a tackle or just keeping his eyes on the quarterback and reading them and making an interception. And so we're excited to see his growth, just to focus inside and he's another young guy that we're hoping to take that next step.”

Now, it’s possible that next step could be taken back on that island with resulting intense competition between a group that includes Chris Jones, Jalen Davis and Kevin Peterson for the slot role.

