One of the most-watched battles during Cardinals training camp that opened Wednesday is for the backup running back jobs behind James Conner.

While Conner is the clear starter after the free-agent departure of Chase Edmonds, there has to be great care in making sure he is not over-worked during the season. That means what should be a lot of work for the No. 2 and perhaps even the No. 3 back on the depth chart.

There will be plenty of opportunities in camp and preseason games because having a measured approach with Conner will occur right out of the gate.

Prior to the first practice of the summer Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We want to be smart with James. First off, make sure that he's healthy going into Week 1. He's a guy similar to Hollywood (Brown), who wants to practice all the time and goes as hard as he can every rep. So we want to make sure we're smart there. And then those other guys are gonna battle it out.

“Excited to have Darrel (Williams), veteran presence, very smart player. And then Eno (Benjamin), I've talked about him multiple times how far he's come and what he did this spring and then Jonathan Ward has stepped up every year. And then obviously, the rookies that we brought in, so it's gonna be great competition. It's a talented group.”

The leader among the rookies is sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram, so the competition will be heated.

Conner said of Ingram, “Today was our first practice and he had some good runs and he was looking good. So just gotta keep learning keep going hard. Stay get in shape.”

Overall, Conner likes what he sees in the running back room. “Man, they are practicing really hard,” he said. “They already are eager to learn, eager to be better. And so however it goes just come and I'll follow. Follow Coach Sax (running backs coach James Saxon); he's leading us. And so however he feels it should play out, that's how it's gonna play out.”

While Conner said, “I want touches,” what’s important is that whoever is first in line and possibly second after Conner are also getting touches.

When asked if Conner will have more carries than last year’s 202, Kingsbury said, “I think so. But you almost have to save him from himself a little bit. He's that valuable. You saw when he was on the field, the plays he made in the passing game. Obviously, a tough runner, but we want to be smart with him. It's a long season.”

The smart theme was echoed by Conner, who said, “I think we just want to be smart. That's just who I am. Back when I was in college, coach told me you practice hard, the games would be easy. So I'm just one of those guys. I like to practice hard so the game will be easy. So, we'll monitor it and I'll go when I need to go and try to be available all 17 this year.”

That’s the challenge.

The numbers are striking from last season. In the first eight games when the Cardinals were 7-1, Edmonds played 59.9% of the snaps and Conner 42.3.

However, in Week 9 against San Francisco, Edmonds was injured on his first snap of the game and he missed the next four while on reserve/injured. In the game against the 49ers, Conner’s snaps ballooned to 77% and in the next four games without Edmonds, he played 82, 82, 91 and a brutal 96% of the snaps against the Rams.

In the next game, an awful loss at Detroit, Edmonds returned and played 39% of the snaps, while Conner played 44% and was injured. That game was the only in the final nine of the regular season that Conner and Edmonds were active together. Conner was then inactive for the next two games, so it was Edmonds’ turn to be over-used with 92 and 80%.

He was hurt again, so the inactive list beckoned in the season-ending loss to Seattle, a game in which the Cardinals would have won the NFC West with a victory. A still banged-up Conner played 61% against the Seahawks. He played only 25% in the playoff loss to the Rams.

When Kingsbury was asked if it’s important to find significant snaps for the other backs, he said, “No doubt. I've said it a bunch, but I thought that's when we're playing our best football (last season) and he and Chase were splitting the workload and staying fresh, and we were able to maximize what each guy does best. And so hopefully we can find a similar rhythm this year.”