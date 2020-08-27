Numerous NFL teams have canceled team activities Thursday in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the Arizona Cardinals have followed suit, announcing the decision Thursday morning. The team was scheduled to have a walk-through and then meetings.

The news comes a day after history was made in the NBA, as the Milwaukee Bucks strike of the fifth game of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic led to the NBA postponing all playoff games Wednesday and, reportedly, Thursday as well.

"We have the day off today to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as people," running back Kenyan Drake tweeted. "Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country."

Without providing the specific reasoning, the Cardinals sent out a media advisory about the cancellation of all team activities before announcing via the team's Twitter account.

They are making head coach Kliff Kingsbury available later this morning and this story will be updated.

Importantly, the Cardinals were already scheduled to have an off-day from practice Thursday, but now "all team activities" outside of that are off for the day. Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, Kingsbury and the Cardinals also gave players the day off.

Thursday morning on ESPN Radio, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, spoke with intense emotion about the subject.

“This s--- is — it’s gotta end,” Vincent said. “I’m so proud of these young boys. These young men and women. They did things I didn’t think about doing. I always walked for the community but during my time we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t.”

Then, Vincent got very personal when he added, “When I saw (Los Angeles Clippers head coach) Doc Rivers and (Los Angeles Lakers forward) LeBron [James] and (Bucks guard) George Hill, I think about my three boys and I’m sitting up here every day thinking about contact tracing and how we’re going to play ball, and I've got a 22-year-old and 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted. And they’re teachable moments and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people would always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”