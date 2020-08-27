SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Announce Cancellation of All Team Activities Thursday

Howard Balzer

Numerous NFL teams have canceled team activities Thursday in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the Arizona Cardinals have followed suit, announcing the decision Thursday morning. The team was scheduled to have a walk-through and then meetings.

The news comes a day after history was made in the NBA, as the Milwaukee Bucks strike of the fifth game of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic led to the NBA postponing all playoff games Wednesday and, reportedly, Thursday as well.

"We have the day off today to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as people," running back Kenyan Drake tweeted. "Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country."

Without providing the specific reasoning, the Cardinals sent out a media advisory about the cancellation of all team activities before announcing via the team's Twitter account.

They are making head coach Kliff Kingsbury available later this morning and this story will be updated.

Importantly, the Cardinals were already scheduled to have an off-day from practice Thursday, but now "all team activities" outside of that are off for the day. Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, Kingsbury and the Cardinals also gave players the day off.

Thursday morning on ESPN Radio, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, spoke with intense emotion about the subject.

“This s--- is — it’s gotta end,” Vincent said. “I’m so proud of these young boys. These young men and women. They did things I didn’t think about doing. I always walked for the community but during my time we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t.”

Then, Vincent got very personal when he added, “When I saw (Los Angeles Clippers head coach) Doc Rivers and (Los Angeles Lakers forward) LeBron [James] and (Bucks guard) George Hill, I think about my three boys and I’m sitting up here every day thinking about contact tracing and how we’re going to play ball, and I've got a 22-year-old and 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted. And they’re teachable moments and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people would always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Larry Fitzgerald Care About Jerry Rice's Receptions Record?

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald called ‘a phenom’ who just wants to win by head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Elevated Rushing Role Expected for 'Electric' Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray led the team in rushing yards-per-carry at 5.8 last season and is "electrifying" in the ground game.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Budda Baker Becomes Highest Paid Safety in NFL with Extension

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker signed a four-year contract extension with the franchise Tuesday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Coaches to Focus on Younger Players at 'Red and White Practice'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is eager to see how his younger players perform with the TV cameras on Friday.

Alex Weiner

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals Focusing on Youth with 16-Player Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team will likely focus on their own players for practice-squad spots.

Howard Balzer

Kingsbury: DeAndre Hopkins has Widest Hands I've Seen for his Size

DeAndre Hopkins' hands allow him to catch the ball with one hand with ease.

Alex Weiner

Kingsbury: Drake, Williams Not Practicing Until '100 percent'

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams, RB Kenyan Drake and WR DeAndre Hopkins all were not observed Wednesday.

Mason Kern

Top 10 Players in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals are not the most successful franchise in NFL history. But with 100 years on the field, their all-time roster has numerous Hall of Famers. This article will explore the 10 greatest players in Cardinals history.

Andrew Harner

David Raih: 'Mature' Andy Isabella Flashing in Camp

Arizona Cardinals second-year receiver Andy Isabella is exuding more confidence and has caught the attention of position coach David Raih.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

My Take: Dollar Determined Decision to Allow Fans at NFL Games

In an offseason centered around a “one-size-fits-all approach,” the NFL goes the other way to get fans in the stands.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards