Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts: 10 Play All

It was a long day for the Cardinals offense in Seattle, but not as busy for the defense.

The offense was on the field for 83 snaps, including penalties, which ended up being 79 plays. On the flip side, the defense had 49 snaps and plays.

Four offensive linemen – tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, center Rodney Hudson and guard Sean Harlow, plus quarterback Colt McCoy played all the offensive snaps, while linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson played every snap.

Cornerback Marco Wilson missed only two snaps, followed by linebackers Markus Golden and Chandler Jones, who missed four and five, respectively.

Meanwhile, linebacker Zaven Collins played no snaps on defense.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (83 snaps, 17 players)

Quarterbacks: Colt McCoy 83/100

Did not play: Chris Streveler. Inactive: Kyler Murray

Running backs: James Conner 68/82; Eno Benjamin 18/22

Did not play: Tavien Feaster. Inactive: Jonathan Ward. Reserve/injured: Chase Edmonds

Wide receivers: Antoine Wesley 63/76; Christian Kirk 61/73; A.J. Green 57/69; Rondale Moore 32/39

Did not play: Andy Isabella. Inactive: DeAndre Hopkins

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 63/76; Darrell Daniels 29/35; Demetrius Harris 18/22

Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams; TE David Wells

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Sean Harlow, C Rodney Hudson, RT Kelvin Beachum 83/100; RG Max Garcia 72/87; RG Josh Jones 16/19; T Joshua Miles 1/1

Did not play: C Marcus Henry. Inactive: G Justin Pugh. Reserve/injured, designated for return: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (49 snaps, 18 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 33/67; DT Jordan Phillips 25/51; NT Corey Peters 20/41; DT Leki Fotu 14/29; DE Michael Dogbe 10/20; DT Zach Kerr 8/16

Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt; NT Rashard Lawrence

Linebackers: ILB Isaiah Simmons, ILB Jordan Hicks 49/100; OLB Markus Golden 45/92; OLB Chandler Jones 44/90; OLB Dennis Gardeck 9/18; OLB Devon Kennard 8/16

Did not play: ILB Zaven Collins; ILB Tahir Whitehead; OLB Victor Dimukeje; OLB Joe Walker. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson 49/100; Marco Wilson 47/96; CB Robert Alford 29/59; S Deionte Thompson 2/4

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton; S Chris Banjo. Inactive: S James Wiggins. Reserve/injured: S Charles Washington

SPECIAL TEAMS (27 snaps, 35 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 21/78; LB Victor Dimukeje, LB Tahir Whitehead, CB Antonio Hamilton 18/67; LB Zaven Collins 16/59; TE Demetrius Harris, S Deionte Thompson 14/52; K Matt Prater 11/41; P Andy Lee, LS Beau Brinkley 10/37; DT Leki Fotu, DT Zach Kerr 9/33; S Jalen Thompson, CB Robert Alford 8/30; T D.J. Humphries, G Sean Harlow, G Josh Jones, T Joshua Miles, WR/RS Rondale Moore 6/22; LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Byron Murphy Jr. 5/19; RB Tavien Feaster, TE Darrell Daniels 4/15; C Rodney Hudson, LB Jordan Hicks, CB Marco Wilson, LB Chandler Jones, DE Zach Allen 3/11; RB Eno Benjamin, WR Andy Isabella, C Marcus Henry 2/7; T Kelvin Beachum, WR/RS Christian Kirk ¼