Injuries have played havoc with the Cardinals defense, and that was evident by the snap counts from Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals entered the game with only four active defensive linemen and the available players were reduced even more when nose tackle Corey Peters left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Peters played just 17 snaps, while tackle Angelo Blackson was the team leader from the unit with 43 and had five tackles (two solo). Tackle Trevon Coley, who was signed from the practice squad Saturday, played 33 and contributed three tackles (two solo) along with two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

At linebacker, nine of the 10 players active played defensive snaps (Ezekiel Turner was the only that didn’t). Jordan Hicks and Haason Reddick played all 73. Reddick was injured on a third-down stop in the third quarter, but was back for the next Buffalo possession.

For the second consecutive week, Isaiah Simmons played 32 snaps. He had four tackles (two solo) plus one tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

In the secondary, only six players played defensive snaps. Cornerback Patrick Peterson and safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson played all 73, while cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Dre Kirkpatrick played 66 and 63 respectively. Newcomer Johnathan Joseph added 22.

On offense, the five starting linemen played all 73 snaps, as did quarterback Kyler Murray. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (70), Larry Fitzgerald (66) and Christian Kirk (54) combined for 190.

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (73)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; LG Justin Pugh; RG J.R. Sweezy 73; T Josh Jones 2

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 70; Larry Fitzgerald 66; Christian Kirk 54; Andy Isabella 11

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 39; Dan Arnold 35; Darrell Daniels 14

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 38; Chase Edmonds 36

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 73

DEFENSE (73)

Defensive linemen: DT Angelo Blackson 43; DT Josh Mauro 37; DT Trevon Coley 33; NT Corey Peters 17

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks; OLB Haason Reddick 73; OLB Markus Golden 57; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 39; ILB Isaiah Simmons 32; OLB Devon Kennard 11; OLBs Kylie Fitts, Dennis Gardeck 8; ILB Tanner Vallejo 2

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson; Ss Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson 73; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 66; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 63; CB Johnathan Joseph 22

SPECIAL TEAMS (33)

S Chris Banjo; LBs Ezekiel Turner, Dennis Gardeck, Kylie Fitts 27; S Charles Washington; LB Tanner Vallejo 21; RB Jonathan Ward 18; WR Trent Sherfield 17; K Zane Gonzalez 14; CB Jace Whittaker 12; LB Isaiah Simmons 11; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 10; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 9; TE Maxx Williams 8; RB D.J. Foster 7; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; TE Dan Arnold; LB Jordan Hicks; CB Patrick Peterson; NT Corey Peters; DTs Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro; RB Chase Edmonds 6; LB De’Vondre Campbell 5; PR Christian Kirk; TE Darrell Daniels 4; T Josh Jones; DT Trevon Coley 3; LB Haason Reddick 1