Cardinals 2020 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

The Cardinals did a lot of figuring out with their linebacker corps in 2020.

All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones went down for the season in Week 5, 2020 eighth overall pick linebacker Isaiah Simmons took time to adjust without a normal offseason, 2017 first-rounder Haason Reddick transitioned back to the outside and offseason acquisition Devon Kennard dealt with injury and COVID-19.

That inconsistency showed at times, especially in the middle of the season, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found ways to utilize his personnel to create a lot of pressure.

Strengths

The pass rush was the strongest aspect of the Cardinals defense in 2020. Even without Jones, the Cardinals had the fourth-most sacks in the league with 48.

Joseph varied up pressures with disguises, mixing up personnel and blitzing a lot.

Reddick was a revelation, leading the team in sacks with 12.5 and 56 pressures. After three years of jumping around positions, he showed what his natural role in the league is: a tenacious edge rusher with good hands who can knock the ball away from opponents.

The Cardinals found his perfect pairing on the edge, trading for Markus Golden midway through the season. The duo was No. 1 and 2 in the NFL in quarterback pressures over the final four weeks of the season.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A creative use of personnel from Joseph this season was utilizing special teams captain Dennis Gardeck. He came in on specific packages and proved to be a resilient rusher with seven sacks, second-most on the team.

Weaknesses

The Cardinals starting inside linebackers struggled in pass coverage. Jordan Hicks and De'Vondre Campbell allowed the eighth- and 14th-most yards per target among inside linebackers in the NFL, and Campbell allowed the 16th-highest completion percentage among the league's inside linebackers.

The middle of the field in the short passing game was a hole for Arizona, and during the final two weeks, defending tight ends and running backs out of the backfield was an issue. The Cardinals were 29th in yards per attempt to pass-catching backs for the season.

The front seven also struggled to contain the run and was 18th in the league in adjusted line yards. The edge rushers were more successful in reaching the quarterback than setting the edge on runs, especially on the right side (usually Golden).

Up the middle is where Arizona had the most trouble stuffing the run, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the league. In a Week 16 loss to San Francisco, Arizona allowed 183 rushing yards to backup running back Jeffery Wilson on a chart that looked like this: (courtesy of Next Gen Stats).

Key facts and figures

○ Reddick's pass rushing grade on Pro Football Focus was 93.8 over the final four weeks, best in the league over that span

○ Golden led the team with 11 quarterback hits despite playing in just nine games

○ Simmons allowed 5.7 yards per target in coverage, less than a yard fewer than either Campbell or Hicks

○ The Cardinals allowed 6.6 receiving yards per attempt against running backs

Standouts

OLB Haason Reddick: After the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option for 2021, Reddick showed why, in hindsight, that was a mistake. He was tied for fourth in the league in sacks, despite hovering around 50 percent of defensive snaps during the first five weeks of the season.

OLB Markus Golden: Golden was reacquired (previously with Arizona from 2015-2018) at the perfect time. Jones and Kennard were out, and the Cardinals were in the thick of a playoff race midway through the year. Golden had a sack in the first half of his re-debut, and paired very effectively with Reddick.

OLB Dennis Gardeck: He earned his first career defensive snaps in Week 5, and he proved to be a spark, with two sacks in the game. The former undrafted free agent's presence was missed when he was sidelined for the final two weeks of the year with a torn ACL.

ILB Isaiah Simmons: Simmons played sparingly during the first half of the season, but in Week 7, he made the defensive play of the year for Arizona. An overtime interception against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson set up the game-winning field goal.

Simmons was the Cardinals best linebacker in pass coverage and a useful tool due to his versatility. He played some inside and outside linebacker, along with safety and slot corner. He showed plenty of flashes that the Cardinals have someone to count on going forward.

Key quotes

Reddick pre-Week 17: "As I look back on the year, I just started off as a guy trying to find my way and getting back into a groove rushing the passer . . . As I look to the end of the year, I did everything that I set out to do, personal goals, team goals — as far as how I wanted to help the team — I set out to do those and I've accomplished them and a little bit more."

Joseph on Gardeck: "Most of his sacks, he's been blocked and he just won't stop. I think for a big offensive lineman blocking him consistently is tough because (of) his energy level and the speed he plays with and the power he can generate."

Joseph on Simmons: "Isaiah came in, a top-10 pick, and he wanted to be a starter from Day 1. And he just wasn't ready. We missed the entire offseason . . . Isaiah was so different because he was asked to play safety and a little bit outside 'backer, inside 'backer also. I mean, he was drafted to be a Swiss Army knife for us; now he's becoming that."

Simmons in November: "Ever since I've gotten consecutive snaps, I've been able to find a comfort level within the game and feel the flow of it and be able to be myself and just play."

Upcoming key free agents

• Haason Reddick (UFA)

• Markus Golden (UFA)

• De'Vondre Campbell (Void/UFA)

• Dennis Gardeck (RFA)

• Ezekiel Turner (RFA)

• Kylie Fitts (ERFA)

• Isaiah Irving (UFA)

Reddick not only gave the Cardinals a needed rusher, but put himself in position to earn money that did not look to be coming his way before 2020. Therefore, the Cardinals have a decision to make on what to do on the edge alongside Jones for 2021. They could use the franchise tag on Reddick, as a one-year "prove you can do it again" deal. But that will be expensive in a year where the salary cap is expected to decrease by at least $18 million.

If he walks, the Cardinals still have Jones and Kennard under contract, although the latter had a quiet season. He played 13 games and had only three sacks. Getting hurt, contracting COVID and then returning to find his spot was taken by Golden affected his production.

The Cardinals could save roughly $4 million of Kennard's $7.9 cap hit by cutting him.

Arizona could also bring back Golden, who expressed how excited he was to be back on the Cardinals several times during the season.

Campbell is set to make $4 million next year, but won't be on the Cardinals roster at the start of the new league year. Arizona pushed back his bigger pay day to 2021 in order to add him for 2020. The Cardinals could try to restructure the deal to keep Campbell, although Simmons' emergence as the season progressed may push him out of the starting lineup.

Finally, Gardeck and Turner mean a lot to the Cardinals' special teams, and could be priorities to bring back on one-year tenders.

Linebacker grades

Howard Balzer: B-

Mason Kern: B-

Alex Weiner: B

Past positional breakdowns:

Special teams

Secondary

Relevant articles: