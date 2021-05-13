Cardinals 2021 Schedule Released

The Cardinals have three prime-time matchups, all at home, including a Christmas Day game against the Colts.

The Arizona Cardinals 2021 opponents have been known for months, but Wednesday marked when those games will come up on the calendar.

All 17 games on the docket are now public, and nine of Arizona's matchups will be against teams that made the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The Schedule (per the Arizona Cardinals)

Week 1: Sep. 12 at Tennessee Titans, CBS 10:00 AM

Week 2: Sep. 19 vs Minnesota Vikings, FOX 1:05 PM

Week 3: Sep. 26 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10:00 AM

Week 4: Oct. 3 at Los Angeles Rams, FOX 1:05 PM

Week 5: Oct. 10 vs San Francisco 49ers, FOX 1:25 PM

Week 6: Oct. 17 at Cleveland Browns, FOX 1:05 PM

Week 7: Oct. 24 vs Houston Texans, CBS 1:25 PM

Week 8: Oct. 28 vs Green Bay Packers (TNF), FOX/NFL Network/Amazon 5:20 PM

Week 9: Nov. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, FOX 2:25 PM

Week 10: Nov. 14 vs Carolina Panthers, FOX 2:05 PM

Week 11: Nov. 21 at Seattle Seahawks, FOX 2:25 PM

Week 12: Nov. 28 BYE

Week 13: Dec. 5 at Chicago Bears, FOX Noon 11:00 AM

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs Los Angeles Rams (MNF), ESPN 6:15 PM

Week 15: Dec. 19 at Detroit Lions, FOX 11:00 AM

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network 6:15 PM

Week 17: Jan. 2 at Dallas Cowboys, FOX Noon 11:00 AM

Week 18: Jan. 9 vs Seattle Seahawks, FOX 2:25 PM

Preseason

The Cardinals have three preseason games lined up.

They start at home against the Dallas Cowboys, then host the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs followed by a road game at the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs matchup is the only one with a date: Aug. 20.

Prime-Time Cardinals

The Cardinals have three prime-time games on the schedule: a Thursday Night Football battle with the Green Bay Packers, a Monday Night Football game against division rival Los Angeles Rams, and a Saturday matchup on Christmas Day versus the Indianapolis Colts.

All three of those games are at State Farm Stadium, matching the most single-season home prime-time games in team history.

Old Friends

The last time the Cardinals played a game at State Farm Stadium, cornerback Patrick Peterson lined up for them. The next time they play a regular season game at home, Peterson will do so for the other team.

Peterson signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, ending his 10-year tenure with Arizona. The Cardinals home opener in Week 2 this year will be against Peterson's new squad. Center Mason Cole is also now with Minnesota after starting 14 games for Arizona in 2020.

The Cardinals host the Houston Texans in Week 7, a duel between two teams with a lot of back-and-forth players over the last couple of offseasons. Famously, the Cardinals traded halfback David Johnson to Houston in a package for receiver DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and this offseason, defensive lineman J.J. Watt signed with Arizona after spending the last 10 seasons in Houston.

In Week 10, Arizona's top pass rusher from 2020 will line up against the Cardinals. Haason Reddick signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency after four years in the desert. This game is in Arizona, so Reddick and former Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold will get a homecoming.