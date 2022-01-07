Cardinals 2022 Opponents to be Known Sunday

The Cardinals know 14 of their opponents for the 2022 season with the remaining three to be known following Sunday’s games.

The Cardinals are playing the Seahawks Sunday with a chance to win the NFC West, and whether they finish first or second in the division will determine three of their opponents for the 2022 season.

Beyond the home-and home series with the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks, eight other games are already known thanks to the rotation of other divisions.

This season, the Cardinals played four games each against the NFC North and AFC South. In 2022, it will be the NFC South and AFC West.

That means home games against the Buccaneers, Saints, Chiefs and Chargers with road games at Atlanta, Carolina, Denver and Las Vegas.

The remaining three games are determined by where teams finish in their division. In 2021, the Cardinals played Carolina at home along with Dallas and Cleveland on the road.

The formula for the expansion of the season to 17 games had all NFC teams playing nine away games and the NFC West was matched against the AFC North.

In 2022, it switches, and all NFC teams will have nine home games. The Cardinals will play a team from the NFC East and AFC East at home and will have a road game against a NFC North team.

If the Cardinals defeat Seattle and San Francisco beats the Rams, the Cardinals will be the first-place team in the NFC West. The three games in question would be against other first-place teams: Dallas and either Buffalo or New England at home and Green Bay on the road.

A second-place finish would result in the Cardinals playing Philadelphia and either the Bills or Patriots at home, while traveling to play either Minnesota or Chicago.

By the time games are over by late Sunday afternoon, all the opponents and sites will be known with dates to be announced in May.

However, there is a possibility that one of the home games could be played in Mexico City where the Cardinals were scheduled to play in 2020 until the pandemic led to the NFL shelving all international games that season.