The Cardinals currently have 21 players scheduled to be available as unrestricted free agents at 1 p.m. Arizona time next Wednesday.

The 2022 NFL year officially begins at 1 p.m. Arizona time next Wednesday (Mar. 16) and negotiations for unrestricted free agents are allowed to commence Monday.

The Cardinals will have a busy offseason trying to retain key players while also adding to the roster.

Following is a capsule look at the 21 players that will become free agents unless they are re-signed.

OFFENSE

TE Zach Ertz: Acquired in a trade from Philadelphia during the 2021 season after Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, Ertz was the team’s most consistent offensive player in the final stages of the season. His wife Julie is from the Phoenix area and they want to stay, although best friend Jordan Hicks was released Wednesday. The Cardinals are working hard in an effort to re-sign him.

WR Christian Kirk: A Phoenix product who played high-school football locally, most believe the market will be robust despite his value being as a slot receiver. That’s where he excels, so the Cardinals will refrain from giving him WR1/2 money. If another team does, they will be overpaying.

WR A.J. Green: He will be 34 in July and for the most part was a disappointment. His numbers weren’t bad, but his game wasn’t consistent and he rarely got separation from defensive backs. When DeAndre Hopkins was lost for the season because of a knee injury, Green failed to step up in his absence.

RB James Conner: Quite simply a revelation, and surprised even the coaches with his pass-catching ability. Conner was everything the Cardinals hoped. Unfortunately, he was over-used when Chase Edmonds was injured late in the season and that led to injuries that limited him down the stretch. He is a priority to re-sign, with the only question how much it will cost for a guy that signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract in 2021.

RB Chase Edmonds: The Cardinals would like Edmonds and Conner back, but that might be difficult. He is a very good dual-purpose back, but the sense is if the Cardinals can sign only one, it would be Conner. They would then add a back in the draft to complement Conner.

QB Colt McCoy: When Kyler Murray missed three games because of an ankle injury, the team was 2-1 with McCoy under center. He played on a minimum-salary contract in 2021, and the Cardinals want to re-sign him.

TE Maxx Williams: A very good blocker in the run game, he was also contributing as a receiver before suffering a major knee injury in Week 5 against San Francisco. His injury status is unknown, so the Cardinals could wait until later in the offseason. They do want him back, if healthy.

TE Darrell Daniels: A solid blocker, but not a priority to re-sign.

TE Demetrius Harris: Similar to Daniels, Harris is a depth piece that isn’t a priority.

G/C Max Garcia: Was pressed into duty and started 11 games because of injuries on the line. He seemed to wear down at the end of the season, but might return to provide depth.

DEFENSE

OLB Chandler Jones: He turned 32 on Feb. 27 and after having five sacks in the season opener against Tennessee had only another 5.5 for the rest of the season. The Cardinals would like him back, but the cost will likely be prohibitive depending on the market. His base salary was $15.5 million in 2021 with a salary-cap charge of over $20 million.

CB Robert Alford: After missing two seasons because of injury after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, Alford came back on a one-year contract and played well. However, he was injured again (pectoral) near the end of the season and missed the final five games, including the playoff loss to the Rams. If the 33-year-old (34 in November) is healthy, it’s possible he is back on another one-year deal.

LB Dennis Gardeck: After a productive 2020 season that ended with a torn ACL, Gardeck returned in 2021, but wasn’t the same player on defense. He is a core special-teams player, so could be back on a short-term contract.

NT Corey Peters: He wasn’t signed until training camp started after rehabbing from a 2020 injury. A solid player and leader, Peters will be 34 in June, and the Cardinals need to be bigger and more physical on the interior line.

LB Zeke Turner: A special-teams standout, Turner missed most of the season because of injury and played only five games. He was activated off reserve/injured for the playoff loss. A short-term contract is a possibility.

S Chris Banjo: Special teams is also his strength, but he turned 32 in February. He played 2021 on a minimum-salary contract and that would be the case again if he’s back.

CB Antonio Hamilton: Pressed into action because of injuries, Hamilton had some positive moments. He was signed to the Cardinals practice squad after being released by Tampa Bay in the cut to 53 players. He was one of only 11 players that played in all 17 games.

S Charles Washington: He’s another player that earns his pay on special teams.

DE Jack Crawford: Was signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 11 and placed on reserve/injured 13 days later where he missed the entire season.

SPECIALISTS

P Andy Lee: Had a solid year with a 49.0 average and 41.9 net, while also being the holder. He was missed in one game because of COVID and turns 40 in August. The question is whether the Cardinals will try to get younger.

LS Aaron Brewer: Very consistent, and the placekicking unit suffered when he missed three games because of a broken forearm. He will likely be re-signed.