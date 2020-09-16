The Arizona Cardinals' first game incorporating a number of new pieces without a preseason resulted in their first Week 1 win since 2015 on Sunday. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-20. The players were excited, the viability of this season even happening was a question during the offseason, and now it is here and the Cardinals are 1-0. Many players flooded Twitter with "1-0" and motivational posts.

But that is history now. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said players like to enjoy the Sunday and Monday after a win, but then it’s over. The Cardinals have already reviewed the tape from last week, and now they prepare for their home opener.

The Washington Football Team is 1-0 too with a young squad that has aspirations to improve from last year. No time to look back for Arizona.

"There will never be a hangover from me," quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday. "It is a day-to-day process. I think this team understands that the past couple years haven't had a lot of success so the easy thing is to get complacent and feel good about a win. But, that's not what we're doing here. We've got to practice well this week, we got to execute come Sunday."

The Cardinals have a vital stretch coming up.

After Washington, they host the Detroit Lions followed by road games at the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. None of those four teams made the playoffs last year, and SI's predictions don't have high hopes for a drastic turnaround.

The rest of the Cardinals schedule gets much more difficult, so a good start is crucial to ending their playoff drought (2015).

Beating the 49ers is an auspicious start, but it means very little if the Cardinals come out flat on Sunday.

"We have to find out what we have to improve on, how to become a better offense, a better team really, and just find ways to become 2-1," halfback Chase Edmonds said Wednesday. "The thing that you have to be careful is not to get too high and never to get too low. It is a 16-week season. So, we have great leaders who set the tempo for us and we stay focused and understand what the task at hand is."

Safety Budda Baker was already talking about next week after Sunday's game. He said, "It's a great thing. 49ers are a great team, division opponent, divisional champions went to the Super Bowl, and it's a great start for us to to get the W in Week 1, but Washington (doesn't) care that we beat San Fran; they're gonna want to beat us. So it's next-game mentality, next-day mentality, next-week mentality. So this game is over. We're gonna have a good time going home and then we're going to recover and get ready for Week 2."

Campbell added: "You enjoy it for the first 48 hours then you kind of try to move past it because the NFL isn't about what you did last week. It's about what you do every week, and you can't live off past success."