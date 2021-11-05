Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals-49ers Game Statuses: Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel Questionable

    The Arizona Cardinals will be without Rashard Lawrence, J.J. Watt and Jonathan Ward Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
    Author:

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. 

    This was already known as head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said they will be game-day decisions, and there are no surprises on Friday’s report. 

    Offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) is also questionable to play after he missed last week's game. 

    The line could get more reinforcements this week as center Rodney Hudson was designated to return from injured reserve, and Kingsbury said he is progressing well.

    Read More

    Four Cardinals were ruled out for Sunday’s game, including nose tackle Rashard Lawrence who suffered a setback with his calf injury. 

    Watt

    Running back Jonathan Ward (concussion), defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and safety James Wiggins (knee) are all also unavailable for Sunday.

    Kingsbury would not comment on whether Watt had surgery yet, as he disclosed previously an operation will happen. 

    "I know he's back in town," Kingsbury said without elaborating what that means. 

    Rookie inside linebacker Zaven Collins, running back Chase Edmonds, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum all had no status for Sunday meaning they will be active.

    The 49ers will activate 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle for Sunday’s matchup, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday afternoon.

    Kittle missed three games with a calf injury and was not available for San Francisco in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

    Two 49ers have been ruled out on the injury report: defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) and cornerback Jimmie Ward (quadriceps). 

    Running back Elijah Mitchell (rib), defensive end Dee Ford (back) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are questionable. 

    Samuel is San Francisco’s top receiver, and Shanahan said earlier this week he would be surprised if the wideout was unavailable. 

    Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and linebacker Marcell Harris (thumb) are all available.

    Report:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-05 at 2.03.08 PM

    © Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals-49ers Game Statuses: Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel Questionable

    47 seconds ago
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks.
    News

    Chandler Jones Speaks About Rebounding From COVID

    1 hour ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Murray and Hopkins Miss Week of Practice: Friday Cardinals Notebook:

    2 hours ago
    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Zach Ertz Named Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP

    4 hours ago
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    49ers Preparing for Kyler Murray to Play on Sunday

    5 hours ago
    © David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Cardinals-49ers Injury Report: Rashard Lawrence Downgraded to DNP

    19 hours ago
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
    News

    Cardinals Defense Will Have Hands Full with 49ers Ground Game; Kittle's Return

    36 minutes ago
    Colt McCoy
    News

    Cardinals Confident in Colt McCoy if Needed

    Nov 4, 2021