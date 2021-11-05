Cardinals-49ers Game Statuses: Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel Questionable

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Rashard Lawrence, J.J. Watt and Jonathan Ward Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This was already known as head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said they will be game-day decisions, and there are no surprises on Friday’s report.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) is also questionable to play after he missed last week's game.

The line could get more reinforcements this week as center Rodney Hudson was designated to return from injured reserve, and Kingsbury said he is progressing well.

Four Cardinals were ruled out for Sunday’s game, including nose tackle Rashard Lawrence who suffered a setback with his calf injury.

Running back Jonathan Ward (concussion), defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and safety James Wiggins (knee) are all also unavailable for Sunday.

Kingsbury would not comment on whether Watt had surgery yet, as he disclosed previously an operation will happen.

"I know he's back in town," Kingsbury said without elaborating what that means.

Rookie inside linebacker Zaven Collins, running back Chase Edmonds, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum all had no status for Sunday meaning they will be active.

The 49ers will activate 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle for Sunday’s matchup, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday afternoon.

Kittle missed three games with a calf injury and was not available for San Francisco in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Two 49ers have been ruled out on the injury report: defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) and cornerback Jimmie Ward (quadriceps).

Running back Elijah Mitchell (rib), defensive end Dee Ford (back) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are questionable.

Samuel is San Francisco’s top receiver, and Shanahan said earlier this week he would be surprised if the wideout was unavailable.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and linebacker Marcell Harris (thumb) are all available.

