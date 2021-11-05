Cardinals-49ers Injury Report: Rashard Lawrence Downgraded to DNP

The Cardinals were still missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins at practice Wednesday.

There were not a lot of changes to the Arizona Cardinals injury report Thursday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) remained non-participants and could be game-day decisions for Sunday against the 49ers.

Special teamers running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee) also did not participate for the second straight day.

Defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) had the other Cardinals' non-participation status that remained unchanged.

Nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was downgraded from limited to non-participant with a calf injury.

He has missed two games, which has hurt the Cardinals' ability to fill gaps.

"That's tough for a young guy who's had some really good moments, but has had a lot of time off the field also," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "He is definitely a guy that helps us win, especially in the running game."

As a rookie in 2020, Lawrence was limited to playing nine games, also because of a calf injury.

The other change was right tackle Kelvin Beachum being upgraded from limited on a rest day to full.

Four players remained limited from Wednesday: linebacker Zaven Collins, running back Chase Edmonds, left guard Justin Pugh and guard/center Max Garcia.

On the 49ers side, three impact players were upgraded from non-participants to limited.

Top wide receiver Deebo Samuel is working his way back from a calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told local reporters that he would be surprised if Samuel missed this game.

Left tackle Trent Williams is dealing with an ankle injury and running back Elijah Mitchell is battling a ribs injury he sustained last week.

Some sour news for the 49ers is that defensive end Dee Ford went from full to limited Thursday with a concussion/back injury.

Because players on reserve/injured, designated for return status are not officially part of the active roster, their injury participation does not have to be reported. For the Cardinals, that involves center Rodney Hudson and guard/tackle Justin Murray, while tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould are in that category for the 49ers and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is practicing while on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Full report: