Arizona Cardinals COVID-19 Not in a Good Place

The questions have to be asked. There’s no way around it.

Most would agree with Cardinals guard Justin Pugh when he called out the NFL (and should have included the NFLPA in his tweet) saying vaccinated players should be tested every day just like unvaccinated players.

However, following both Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips testing positive this week for the coronavirus after wide receiver Andy Isabella tested positive last week, we have to wonder: What is going on in Glendale where the team lives during training camp and practices in State Farm Stadium?

Perhaps it’s ironic that the stadium was used as a vaccination site when the big push began several months ago. While that’s surely irrelevant to the current issue, the inescapable truth is that this team hasn’t been able to get out of its own way since training camp opened last month.

The NFL has had 69 players test positive this summer and another 31 have also landed on reserve/COVID-19 as high-risk contacts (HRC). The Cardinals are the only team with players missing time twice as both Pugh and Isabella have tested positive and been HRCs.

Most worrisome, however, is that the Cardinals have had six of the 69 positives (8.7%) and 10 of the 31 HRCs (32.3%). Their 16 reserve/COVID-19 placements is 16% of the 100 total.

That’s in stark contrast to 2020 when the team didn’t have anyone placed on reserve until Sept. 11 when wide receiver KeeSean Johnson tested positive. For the entire season, only nine players spent time on reserve/COVID-19. Arizona was one of only seven teams that had fewer than 10 players on the list the entire year.

Now, they have the ignominious honor of having 14 players on the list 16 times, double the number the Jacksonville Jaguars have had. Twenty-one teams have had three or fewer and 14 two or fewer.

Cincinnati, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Seattle have had no players on reserve this summer and New Orleans had its first this week.

Significantly, for the first three days when veterans reported July 27-29, there were 38 positive tests league-wide and 11 high-risk contacts.

In the 21 days since then, there have been 19 positive tests and 18 HRCs. The Cardinals have had three of the positives and four HRCs. Plus, those have all come since Aug. 11 when there were only four other positives and two HRCs in the entire league. There are currently seven players in the NFL on reserve/COVID-19 and the Cardinals have three.

In the period from Aug. 3-19, there were 14 days without a HRC placed on reserve. Nine went on the list in the other three days and four were Cardinals.

Has it been bad luck? Complacency? Too few vaccinated players? Those are the questions that hopefully are being asked and answered behind closed doors.

After all, it was Tuesday when head coach Kliff Kingsbury claimed he didn’t know the percentage of his team’s unvaccinated players and said confidently, “I know we're getting to a good place.”

Since then, Pugh and Phillips have tested positive.

Surely, that is not the definition of “a good place.”