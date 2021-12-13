Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Cardinals Activate Aaron Brewer, Rashard Lawrence from Injured Reserve

    The Cardinals are getting major help back with the activations of Aaron Brewer and Rashard Lawrence on Monday afternoon.
    On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals activated long snapper Aaron Brewer (arm) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) from the injured reserve/designated for return list.

    Brewer was initially placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11 after playing the first nine games of the season. He has snapped in 65 games with Arizona since joining the team in 2016 following time with the Bears and Broncos. 

    Although long snappers aren't viewed as MVPs, the chemistry and overall performance of Arizona's special teams did take a hit in Brewer's absence. Kicker Matt Prater, in the three games played without Brewer, has missed two field goals under 40 yards and an extra point. 

    Prater was 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards prior to Brewer's absence while converting all 34 of his extra-point attempts. 

    The Cardinals welcome back the presence of Lawrence in the trenches after he was placed on injured reserve (hand) on Nov. 6 after playing in six games (five starts) this year. Lawrence appeared in nine games (one start) as a rookie last season after joining the team as a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft.

    Lawrence has four tackles on the season, clogging up running lanes for others on the Cardinals defense to find the ball-carrier. 

    Arizona want any help possible because of recent run defense woes, allowing 4.7 yards per carry (31st in NFL) with advanced stats not falling in their favor either.

    Inactives are due 90 minutes before game time, but is likely the Cardinals will have both Brewer and Lawrence on the active rosters for their Monday Night Football battle with the Los Angeles Rams. 

    Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
