Cardinals Activate CB Lorenzo Burns from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team also released defensive back Tae Hayes.
On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of cornerback Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also announced the departure of cornerback Tae Hayes in the same transaction.

Burns, who signed with the team on May 13, was placed on the list July 23. The undrafted rookie free agent is a local product from the University of Arizona, and looks to continue his desire to compete for a 53-man roster or practice-squad spot upon his return. 

Burns' activation comes just days following the return of six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Burns was on reserve because of a positive test 

Hayes, who signed with the team on May 17, now finds himself searching for a new team. The Appalachian State product wasn't selected in the 2019 NFL Draft and has played on three rosters since his arrival in the league. The Jaguars, Dolphins and Vikings all saw Hayes bounce up and down the active roster or practice squad prior to his arrival in Arizona. 

In our positional training camp preview, we projected Hayes to be on the bubble heading into the season with the possibility of making the practice squad. 

Burns now rejoins a deep cornerback group that includes Malcolm Butler, Robert Alford, Byron Murphy Jr., Darqueze Dennard, Tay Gowan, Daryl Worley, Jace Whittaker and Marco Wilson. In the same positional preview for training camp, we also projected Burns to be a bubble player heading into roster cuts. 

