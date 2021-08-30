Cardinals Activate DT Jordan Phillips, Place CB Darqueze Dennard on Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals also agreed on an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.

The Cardinals announced they activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

Phillips had been on the list since Aug. 19 after he tested positive. At the time, he and left guard Justin Pugh, who is still on reserve/COVID-19, were vocal on Twitter in regards to frustration about vaccinated players not getting tested daily.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he expected the three Cardinals who were on the COVID-19 list, which includes cornerback Robert Alford, to return either this week or next.

"They're in the final stages of the protocol we're hoping," Kingsbury said after practice Monday morning. "They'll be reexamined in the next couple of days and we hope to get them back if not this week, definitely next week."

Kingsbury also said that Phillips, who had been out prior to the positive test since July 30 with an unknown injury, would be ready to practice when he returned from the COVID list.

Cardinals lose CB Dennard

While the Cardinals got a defender back Monday, another has gone down. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who signed a one-year deal with Arizona this offseason, was added to injured reserve.

This will end his season before it starts. He dealt with injury throughout training camp, returned and then was out again.

Dennard spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was coached by Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

This move potentially frees up snaps for younger corners like Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan.

Cardinals settle with LB Smith

The Cardinals reached an injury settlement and will part ways with linebacker and special teamer Terrance Smith.

Smith played in the Cardinals first preseason game, then missed more than a week of practice during the portions open to the media.

Smith originally signed with the Cardinals last November, and he played in three games at the end of the season.