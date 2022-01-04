Cardinals Activate Four Players from COVID List; Sign Bashaud Breeland

The Arizona Cardinals got some much needed help from the reserve/COVID list after activating four players.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals will welcome back linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard, left tackle D.J. Humphries and cornerback Breon Borders to the roster.

Golden, who was initially placed on the list on Dec. 27, looks to retain his starting role opposite outside linebacker Chandler Jones during a season in which Golden has posted 11 sacks.

That role was recently occupied by inside linebacker Zaven Collins, who was forced into duties on the edge in the team's recent 25-22 victory over Dallas thanks to the absences of Golden and Kennard, who was placed on the list Dec. 29. Collins also had help from Victor Dimukeje and Dennis Gardeck, who all had snaps in Sunday's win over Dallas.

Borders, who was placed on the list Dec. 28, has yet to make his debut for the Cardinals after being signed from the Titans practice squad on Dec. 15.

On offense, Humphries returns a week after center Rodney Hudson was activated from the COVID list.

Humphries, who was placed on reserve Dec. 30, was replaced by right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who flipped from the right to left side, prompting Josh Jones to be the starter at right tackle Sundays.

In addition, the team signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad and released cornerback Isaiah Johnson in a corresponding move.

All Cardinals' Howard Balzer reported the potential of Breeland's arrival early Tuesday morning.

Breeland, who flew into Arizona to sign with the Cardinals on Dec. 27, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived and was not immediately signed.

Breeland started 13 games with the Vikings this season and had two interceptions, five passes defensed, 63 tackles and two forced fumbles.

In the postseason, there are unlimited practice-squad elevations for individuals players, which would make Breeland eligible to be brought up to the game-day active list every week if needed, assuming he isn't eventually signed to the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals hope to finish their season on a high note at home against the Seahawks before entering the playoffs.