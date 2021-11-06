Hudson Activated; Watt and Lawrence Land on Reserve/Injured

The Cardinals elevated four players to the roster for Sunday’s game while activating Rodney Hudson and placing J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence on reserve/injured.

It was a busy Saturday of roster moves for both the Cardinals and 49ers in advance of their Sunday game in Santa Clara.

The Cardinals activated center Rodney Hudson from reserve/injured, designated for return after he missed three games with injuries to his ribs. Hudson is expected to return to the lineup as the starter for Sunday’s game.

Tight end David Wells, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 20, was signed to the active roster.

Elevated to the roster while still officially being a part of the practice squad were wide receiver Greg Dortch, cornerback Kevin Peterson, defensive tackle Josh Mauro and linebacker Joe Walker.

Dortch and Peterson were standard elevations, while Mauro and Walker were COVID-19 replacements for wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris.

Players elevated to the roster automatically revert to the practice squad the day after the game.

The Cardinals also placed defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) on reserve/injured.

The Cardinals did not add any of the specialists that had tryouts Friday in the wake of the positive COVID-19 test that will prevent special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers from coaching Sunday. Perhaps protecting themselves from the possibility that kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer might test positive after having possible close contact with Rodgers, working out Friday were kicker Matthew McCrane, punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Hunter Bradley.

For the 49ers, notable but expected additions to the roster, were tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kittle and Gould were activated from reserve/injured, designated for return, while Wilson was activated from reserve/physically unable to perform.

Elevated to the roster from the practice squad were linebacker Tyrell Adams and safety Tony Jefferson II.

Off the roster are defensive end Dee Ford, who was placed on reserve/injured and defensive lineman Zach Kerr, who was waived.