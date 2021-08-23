Cardinals Activate J.J. Watt, Dennis Gardeck from PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals also activated WR Andy Isabella from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed back two of their prominent pass-rushers.

Defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck were activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced. Arizona also activated wide receiver Andy Isabella from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watt, who signed with the Cardinals this offseason, is set to partake in his first practice since exiting the initial conditioning tests in the beginning stages of camp. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is expected to bring a prominent presence on the field, making his mark in both the pass and rushing attack.

Gardeck, who had seven sacks last season prior to tearing his ACL in Week 15, also brings a valuable presence when it comes to getting after the quarterback along with special teams.

The arrival of both players strengthens the overall front seven of Arizona's defense, as the Cardinals have their sights set on claiming the title of "best defense in the league" in 2021.

On the offensive side of the ball, Isabella is back on the field following his second stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a heated position battle where receivers such as KeeSean Johnson and Rondale Moore have seen substantial snaps in Isabella's absence, it will be interesting to see how Isabella's role in the offense shapes heading into Week 3 of the preseason.

To create roster space, the team released tight end Ian Bunting, wide receiver Rico Gafford and waived/failed physical cornerback Luq Barcoo.

NFL rosters need to get cut to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon, so more moves are coming for Arizona.