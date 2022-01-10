Cardinals Activate LB Tanner Vallejo from COVID List

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo played 10 defensive snaps in Week 17 before going on the COVID list.

The Arizona Cardinals activated linebacker Tanner Vallejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Arizona also released defensive lineman Zach Kerr from the active roster. Kerr was placed on the COVID list with Vallejo last week, and he was activated and released on Monday.

Vallejo has played only one game since Week 10.

He went on injured reserve with a knee issue after Arizona's loss to the Carolina Panthers, returned against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and then was placed on the COVID list last week.

His snaps were increasing before the injury, as he was playing off-ball linebacker over rookie Zaven Collins in many packages alongside Jordan Hicks.

Vallejo played 10 defensive snaps in Dallas and 18 on special teams. His role on special teams has been consistent all season.

Kerr played only three games for the Cardinals from weeks 10-13. He was held out of practice for nearly two weeks with a ribs injury before returning in limited fashion.

The Cardinals have an open roster spot after his release.

The team has three players designated to return from injured reserve: linebacker Zeke Turner, safety James Wiggins and defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt was designated on Friday.

His potential return would be a major boost to Arizona's defense and perhaps the locker room. He's been around the team all year rehabbing an injured shoulder, but it is different to be in the huddle.

Turner was designated to return on Dec. 29.

The Cardinals also released linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad on Monday. They reverted cornerback Kevin Peterson, linebacker Tahir Whitehead and tight end David Wells back to the practice squad.