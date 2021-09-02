Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh Activated from COVID list

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh will have four practices to prepare for the season opener after being on the COVID list since Aug. 18.

The resumption of Jordan Phillips’ roller-coaster tenure with the Cardinals has hit another snag. Phillips was placed on reserve/injured Thursday while left guard Justin Pugh was finally activated from reserve/COVID-19.

Signed to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2020 that included an $8 million signing bonus, Phillips’ season was marked by persistent hamstring injuries that resulted in him playing only nine games. His base salary for this season rests at $10 million, with $8.5 million of that money guaranteed.

Phillips initially was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 19, was activated Dec. 12 and then went back on reserve/injured seven days later. He ended the season on the injured list.

This summer, Phillips practiced only three days at the start of training camp. His injury was not announced. He then tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Aug. 19.

Phillips and Pugh were both vaccinated. Phillips was activated earlier this week on Monday (Aug. 30), and practiced for three days before landing on reserve/injured again. It’s not known if this is the same injury that caused him to miss significant practice time in August before resting positive. He will have to miss at least the first three games of the season.

Pugh was placed on the COVID list Aug. 18. At the time, he questioned the NFL policy that has vaccinated players being tested every 14 days.

He tweeted, “Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non vaccinated players. I was vaccinated and still got covid. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP.”

The league and NFLPA have since announced plans to test vaccinated players once a week rather than every 14 days.

The activation of Pugh clears him for practice next week as the Cardinals prepare for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.