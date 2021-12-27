Cardinals Activate Rodney Hudson from Reserve/COVID List

Arizona now gains its best offensive lineman back for a crucial two-game stretch to end the 2021 regular season.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of center Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hudson, who initially was placed on reserve Dec. 16, has missed the past two games for the Cardinals.

Acquired via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, Hudson has emerged as Arizona's top offensive linemen in both play and leadership ability in the locker room.

Hudson's absence was indeed felt for the Cardinals, who were forced to use Max Garcia at center in the last games. Garcia's miscommunication with quarterback Kyler Murray was seen on multiple plays in Arizona's loss to the Colts, as Garcia fired balls into the backfield when Murray wasn't ready or expecting the snap.

With Garcia at center, Josh Jones started at right guard against Indianapolis and committing three false starts. With Hudson back on the field, Garcia could slide back to right guard.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't commit to that Monday afternoon, saying they still have to assess Hudson's readiness to play.

According to AZCardinals.com, in 10 games played this season, Hudson has been flagged for only one penalty while allowing only one sack and three quarterback pressures.

Although the Cardinals have locked in a playoff spot, they still have a chance to win the NFC West. Hudson's talents have made him one of the best centers in the league for a long time he will be needed for Arizona to help the offense.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of defensive lineman Matt Dickerson tio the practice squad.

Dickerson was on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season for two weeks prior to getting released on Nov. 15. He played 18 games the past three seasons with Tennessee and had 15 tackles and one tackle for loss.