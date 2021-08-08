Cardinals Activate Shaq Calhoun, Rico Gafford off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team also waived/injured tight end Bruno Labelle and placed Xavier Williams on injured reserve.

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back two players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun and wide receiver Rico Gafford were activated from the list on Sunday, the team announced.

With their activations, the Cardinals officially have no players remaining on the list.

Calhoun, an undrafted free agent, signed with the Dolphins in 2019 following the draft. Calhoun played ten games during his rookie season in Miami before making his way to the Bengals in 2020 via waivers.

The Cardinals signed Calhoun to a reserve/futures deal in January of this year.

Gafford, who signed with Arizona on the same day as Calhoun this year, also arrived to the NFL after being undrafted a season before in 2018. Gafford spent time with the Titans and Raiders prior to arriving to the Cardinals.

In conjunction with the aforementioned moves, the Cardinals also waived/injured tight end Bruno Labelle and placed defensive lineman Xavier Williams on injured reserve.

Labelle was one of four undrafted rookies the team signed in May. Originally born in Canada, Labelle played his college football at Cincinnati prior to entering the NFL.

Williams, who was spotted in a walking boot during Saturday's Red and White practice, originally signed with the team in June. The veteran, entering his seventh season, now heads to injured reserve ahead of Arizona's first preseason game on Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys.