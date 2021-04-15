Arizona Cardinals Add Five Players to Offseason Roster

The Cardinals announced the signing of five players Thursday, including two that had been previously reported as expected to sign: wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr. and running back Tavien Feaster.

The other three now part of the offseason roster are wide receiver Andre Baccellia, defensive tackle Ryan Bee and linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Baccellia had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games at the University of Washington. In his senior season, Baccellia had 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He was signed last year by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and spent time in training camp with the Chiefs and New England Patriots.

Bee was signed by the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after attending Marshall. The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder spent most of the season on Washington’s practice squad, but was signed to the active roster briefly and played in one game. During his 44-game career at Marshall, Bee totaled 200 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In 2020, he was placed on reserve/injured in the cut to 53 on Sept. 5 and was waived 11 days later with an injury settlement.

Garcia-Williams (6-foot-7, 264 pounds) was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played previously at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Ariz., and then Alabama-Birmingham. He was waived in the cut to 53 and was not with any NFL team in 2020. In 22 games with UAB, Garcia-Williams had 44 tackles with 15.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.