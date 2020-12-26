Cardinals Add Gardeck to Reserve/Injured; Sign Nugent, DeValve

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that outside linebacker and special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck would be out for the remainder of the season. He suffered a knee injury last Sunday against Philadelphia.

On Friday, the Cardinals made it official by placing him on the reserve/injured list. That means he is down for at least three weeks, and there are just two games remaining in the 2020 regular season. He could be eligible to return if the Cardinals make the playoffs and win their first game, but Kingsbury talked as if the injury would prevent that from happening.

The Cardinals also made multiple corresponding moves on Friday. For starters, they signed kicker Mike Nugent and tight end Seth DeValve to the active roster.

Nugent filled in for Zane Gonzalez, Arizona's starting kicker, during the last two games. Gonzalez went on reserve/injured with a back issue on Dec. 19. Nugent had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the last two game days, but he is now officially signed to the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals listed three tight ends as questionable for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Without certainty that Dan Arnold (back), Maxx Williams (ankle) or Darrell Daniels (ankle) will be available, the Cardinals signed DeValve from the practice squad.

DeValve has 29 offensive snaps played this season and 25 on special teams, but does not have a reception as he used mostly in run situations.

With Nugent signed, Arizona added kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad for protection. Maher had a tryout with the team Dec. 18.

The Cardinals also elevated linebacker Terrance Smith from the practice squad for Saturday's game. He has NFL special-teams experience, so the Cardinals could use him to help fill in the gap left by Gardeck's injury. He was also elevated for the game against the Eagles and participated in 18 special-teams snaps.