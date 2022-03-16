After being indicted on a domestic violence charge last summer and released by the Vikings, Jeff Gladney gets another chance after being found not guilty last week.

Jeff Gladney can only hope that getting a new start with the Arizona Cardinals will get his life under control.

A cornerback, Gladney was selected by the Vikings in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 draft. He played 16 games that season and started 15.

However, his time with the Vikings ended on Aug. 3, 2021, when he was released after being indicted that day by a Dallas grand jury on charges of felony domestic violence for an incident that allegedly occurred in April.

A team statement at the time said, “Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Gladney was accused of shoving a woman’s face and pulling her toward her phone as he attempted to force her to use her phone’s face ID feature so that he could see text messages. The woman also accused Gladney of punching and choking her.

At the time of the release, agent Brian Overstreet said in a statement, “It’s a good thing that innocent until proven guilty still exists in this country. Unfortunately, the Vikings don’t view it the same way. Today, Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more. It does not speak to his guilt or innocence.

“We received information that the complaining witness in this case came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted. The Vikings did what they thought was best for their organization which we respect, but we still strongly believe in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We look forward to his day in court so that he can clear his name. At this time, out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, Jeff and his representatives will have no further comments.”

However, he had significant comments, along with agent Rodney Williams, after Gladney was found not guilty last Thursday (March 10).

A statement said, “First and foremost, this has had a real impact on Jeff Gladney as a person. These situations have very real consequences for the young men involved. This has been a challenging time for Jeff mentally, spiritually and athletically. So, we applaud Jeff for having the courage to stand and fight for his freedom versus these false allegations. We further hope this will encourage other athletes in the future who have been falsely accused, blackmailed or persuaded to provide hush money to make these type of situations go away, to now take a stand and defend themselves as well.

“As I stated previously at the beginning of this case, we have always believed in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We sincerely thank and appreciate the jurors of Dallas County for their open minds, service and taking their time to see justice instead of a professional athlete. Unfortunately, Jeff has lost a year of his career. We sincerely hope that the NFL will take a page from the criminal justice system going forward and truly believe these guys are innocent until proven guilty. Today, Jeff is in a good place, and we look forward to engaging with NFL teams about furthering his career at the appropriate time.”

That career begins anew in Arizona. It’s up to him where it goes from here.

The team signed him to a two-year deal Wednesday that surely is less than the $4.8 million that remained on his contract when he was released last summer.