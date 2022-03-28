Skip to main content

Cardinals Sign Hernandez for O-Line

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth by signing Will Hernandez.

The Arizona Cardinals signed guard Will Hernandez on Monday to a one-year deal. The terms were not disclosed. 

Hernandez spent the past four years with the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft out of UTEP.

Hernandez and former Cardinals center/guard Max Garcia are swapping places, as Garcia agreed to terms with the Giants, according to multiple reports.

Hernandez is 26 years old, a younger option than the 30-year-old Garcia. He started 56 games for New York, including all 17 last season. He played 1,049 snaps and committed eight penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

A connection he had with Arizona is with offensive line coach Sean Kugler. Kugler was UTEP’s head coach from 2013-17. He had also previously coached Garcia in Denver in 2018, and he was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach when right tackle Kelvin Beachum played there early in his career.

Hernandez said in a press conference on Monday that Kugler is a major reason he reached the NFL, and the two kept a relationship over the years since their days at UTEP. 

He’s excited to play for Kugler again. 

The newest Cardinal also said he traveled to Arizona a lot growing up and has family in the area. He’s from Las Vegas, but said Arizona is a place near to his heart. 

Hernandez joins an offensive line unit with left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson and Beachum along with guard/tackles Josh Jones and Justin Murray. 

