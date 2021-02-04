Arizona Cardinals Add Cole McDonald to QB Mix

Cole McDonald gives the Cardinals an intriguing option to compete for the backup quarterback role.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the Cardinals added Canadian Football League quarterback Chris Streveler on a reserve/future contract.

He went on to win the backup job, was active for all 16 games and had the weight of the season on his shoulders during a win-or-go-home Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after starter Kyler Murray went down early with a leg injury.

Thursday, exactly one year after signing Streveler, the Cardinals went the route of adding a quarterback on a futures contract once again. This time, it is former Hawaii slinger and 2020 seventh-round draft pick Cole McDonald.

He tried out with the Cardinals in Week 17, and Arizona evidently saw enough to add him into the mix for 2021.

Murray and Streveler will be the only two quarterbacks on the team after the start of the new league year, unless Brett Hundley, who was inactive all season, re-signs. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on March 17.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the Week 17 loss, in which Streveler struggled, whether he regretted not using Hundley in that spot. He said, "Not at all."

While Kingsbury praised Streveler throughout the season, he also commented that the team has a lot of evaluating to do. This could be one area to, at least, look into.

McDonald was drafted by the Tennessee Titans last year, but was waived before Week 1. Not only did he have no NFL minicamps or preseason games, but there also no in-season practices either besides a couple of workouts with the Carolina Panthers and the Cardinals late in the year.

What he does bring is a strong presence physically at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and an electric highlight tape with deep throws galore.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated McDonald, and concluded these to be strengths of his game:

Ability to read defenses and make adjustments.

Eyes safeties out of the way for deep sideline shots.

Works to the very last progression when he needs to.

Touch to make throws between linebackers and safeties.

McDonald racked up a lot of yards and touchdowns in college. During his two years as an every-week starter, he passed for 8,010 yards and 69 touchdowns. He was third in the country in passing yards in 2019.

McDonald also ran for over 350 yards in both seasons, using his long strides to develop strong breakaway speed.

Unfortunately, he was not the most accurate hurler. The ball at times looked awkward out of his hand, and Zierlein analyzed why in his weaknesses section:

Unorthodox release looks like he's throwing a javelin.

Disappointing deep-ball accuracy at just under 29 percent.

Waits too long to heave it deep and uses too much air.

Ball comes out wobbly too often.

McDonald showed enough raw ability and prowess to get drafted, but struggled to find a place to play in 2020. He is a capable runner with a large frame and a big arm, traits that Kingsbury, a former quarterback who has groomed several successful ones, could try to mold into a viable backup.

Streveler won over the coaching staff last year, and perhaps one rocky start against the league's best scoring defense in L.A. won't be too large of a blemish. He is the backup to Murray, but McDonald adds another option to keep an eye on going into the new year.

The Cardinals now have 23 players on futures contracts for the 2021 season, one of whom is receiver JoJo Ward, who was at Hawaii with McDonald.