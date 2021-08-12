Cardinals Add RB James Conner, Three Others to Reserve/COVID-19

The Cardinals added the four players due to being high-risk close contacts.

The Cardinals placed four players on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday, one day ahead of the preseason opener.

Running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington were all deemed high-risk contacts.

That label is given to unvaccinated players who must remain on the list for at least five days after being in contact with the infected person. The Cardinals will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday night without those four players.

The Cardinals placed third-year wide receiver Andy Isabella on reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday with a positive test. It's possible that Isabella was the close contact. They previously had a league-high nine players on the list.

Conner was gearing up to play in his first game as a Cardinal after signing a one-year deal this offseason. Without him, there could be more snaps going Eno Benjamin's and Jonathan Ward's way. The two second-year backs will compete for the third-string spot behind Conner and Chase Edmonds. However, Ward missed practice Wednesday for an unknown reason. The other backs on the roster are Ito Smith and Tavien Feaster.

"It's not just us two (Conner and Edmonds), the whole room is very talented," Conner said Aug. 5. "You see Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward . . . it's a very deep room, and a lot of guys are making plays here during training camp."

Daniels is in his third full season with Arizona. Fotu is a second-year player who showed progress down the stretch of his rookie season up front. Washington was a key special-teams player for Arizona last season while not having a large role on defense.

Game time for Friday night is 7 PM at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.