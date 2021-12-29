Arizona Cardinals Add Two More to COVID-19 List Following Colts Loss

Tuesday wasn’t as bad a day as Monday in the NFL for COVID cases, but there were still 39 positive tests compared to 96 on Monday.

And, for the second consecutive day, the Cardinals had two players placed on reserve/COVID-19 although they weren’t as high profile as linebacker Markus Golden and guard Sean Harlow, who tested positive Monday.

Tuesday’s cases were cornerback Breon Borders, who was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad on Dec. 15 but has yet to be active for a game, and practice-squad safety Javon Hagan who joined the team on Oct. 26.

In other moves Tuesday, the Cardinals released running back Tavien Feaster from the practice squad and protected four practice-squad players from being signed by other teams this week: Guard Danny Isidora, cornerbacks Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker and punter Ryan Winslow.

The most notable COVID addition in the league Tuesday was quarterback Carson Wentz, which marked the second straight week and third time this season that a quarterback tested positive within days of his team playing the Cardinals.

It started on Nov. 3 when Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was placed on the COVID list six days after the teams played on Thursday Night Football. Last week, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was placed on reserve the day after the Lions and Cardinals played.

Asked Tuesday about the impact COVID-19 has had on the NFL, Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum said, “I think every NFL team has had to deal with COVID and the Delta variant and Omicron and all these different variables that are what the NFL is to date. So I think everybody has to deal with this. And the teams that deal with it the best are the ones that that continue to thrive week in and week out. We had our bouts with it early in the season. We thrived in spite of it and now we're starting to get hit with it a little bit again, and we got to find a way to thrive.

“So this is just the NFL right now. This is just the society and the environment that we're in right now. You have to be masked up, have to test and all those things. That's just the life that we now have to live as NFL players right now. It doesn't really matter what happens; this locker room has to find a way to stand up. And that's why it's a team game. It's 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense, 11 guys on special teams and we got to find a way as a team collectively to find a way to get wins no matter who's on the field.”

The explosion the last two weeks in the NFL has resulted in 164 positive tests from Dec. 13-19, 211 from Dec. 20-26 and 135 the last two days. That’s 510 in the last 16 days to bring the total for the month to 554, which is more than double the 262 positive tests there were for the entire 2020 season.

For the season, beginning with the opening of training camps in July, there have been 718 players test positive for the virus.