Cardinals Adjust Bye Week Schedule to Avoid Past Woes

The Cardinals have the top seed in the NFL, but have struggled after the bye week in recent seasons.

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled after their bye weeks under head coach Kliff Kingsbury the past two seasons.

They are 5-9 in such games, including last season's 3-6 record after a strong start.

This year, the Cardinals' bye is late in the season, Week 12, and they have already set themselves up to be a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. They are 9-2 after defeating the Seahawks Sunday, which is the best record in the NFL.

Arizona also owns a 1.5-game lead in the NFC West over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury noted that the bye is coming at a beneficial point as the team is dealing with many injuries.

"It’s coming at a good time for all of us," Kingsbury said. "We get to get rejuvenated, recharged, healthy, and so to end it on this note I think and have the good vibes, going into next week and Thanksgiving is great for everybody’s spirits and psyche.”

Kingsbury expects quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins to be back after they each missed three games.

The head coach intends to change up how he handles the bye considering the team's previous shortcomings.

Over the offseason, Kingsbury evaluated teams that found success after their breaks to find some answers.

"We did a lot of research this offseason on how we wanted to handle the bye, looked at different teams that performed well after the bye last year and adjusted to a similar schedule," Kingsbury said.

The coach said his players will have ample time to travel to wherever they will spend Thanksgiving Thursday and get chances to rest and recover from injuries.

But there will still be focus on football early in the week to keep the team engaged.

Kingsbury is personally looking forward to the bye. He's pegged as a tireless worker who shows up before the sun rises and leaves late at night.

He said he's looking forward to Thanksgiving and sleeping on the couch.

His players are skeptical of that.

“Let me tell you, Kliff is an overtime worker," linebacker Chandler Jones said. "There's been times where I walked in on Kliff and he's watching teams that we're going to play in three weeks. I don’t know how he’s going to be sitting down on the couch."