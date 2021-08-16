Arizona Cardinals Affected by the Unvaccinated

The Cardinals lead the NFL this summer in number of players landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hopefully, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is more concerned behind the scenes than he is publicly about how his team has been affected by COVID-19 since rookies first reported to training camp on July 22.

The following day, undrafted cornerback Lorenzo Burns was placed on reserve/COVID-19 and was there for 14 days.

Veterans reported July 27, and the following day wide receiver Rico Gafford and guard Shaq Calhoun were placed on reserve after testing positive. That led to six players from those position groups landing on reserve for being high-risk contacts (HRC): starters left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum along with wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney.

Gafford and Calhoun were on reserve for 12 days, while the HRCs spent the mandatory five days on the list because they were not vaccinated.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Isabella tested positive and was placed on reserve Aug. 11. The next day, another four players were sidelined as HRCs: running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington. The latter four returned to the field Monday after missing the required five days and did not play Friday night against Dallas.

It’s instructive to repeat that HRCs who are vaccinated are able to still be in the team facility and won’t miss practice or games.

Isabella, being unvaccinated, has to be out at least 10 days and in addition to the Cowboys will miss Friday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Vaccinated players that test positive can return after having two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Adding it up, the Cardinals have had four players test positive and had 10 players considered high-risk contacts. The total of 14 instances this summer, with Isabella on twice, leads the NFL. Jacksonville had had eight, followed by Houston and Washington with seven.

Yet, when Kingsbury was asked Sunday if there is any level of frustration with unvaccinated players missing time as HRCs, knowing that missed games during the regular season would be crucial, he dodged the question by saying, “I don't think so. Just because we've had vaccinated guys that have tested positive. It's a unique time and it's personal choice. And we've understood that all along and so I don't see any of that going on.”

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Doesn’t see it going on, refuses to see it or just won’t admit it when asked by the media? It’s also unclear which vaccinated players he was referring to that supposedly tested positive and difficult to imagine there isn’t frustration or concern behind the scenes.

After all, what would be the reaction if three starting offensive linemen or other starters are found to be HRCs and miss a game or multiple games are missed by an unvaccinated player who tests positive?

Taking it one step further, it’s intriguing to wonder how fans that also trumpet personal liberty when it comes to the vaccine will react if their favorite team (or fantasy player) is affected in a game because of being unvaccinated. Something tells me there wouldn’t be much said about personal choice.

While the NFL is far ahead of society in percentages vaccinated, it still begs the question of why there is an aversion to a vaccine. Players are heard saying they need more information, but it sure makes one wonder if they seek that same guidance when opioids are routinely taken to reduce pain.

As for potential long-term risks of taking a vaccine, is that risk more than contracting the virus and the possible short-term issues much less down the road that come with it? Unlikely.

The suggestion has been made that the NFL and NFLPA should combine forces and mandate all players be vaccinated as the league did with coaches and staff, but the union won’t go along with that for understandable reasons.

However, there is a simple solution. Players would still retain freedom of choice. However, for any games missed because of being unvaccinated, they won’t be paid.

Let’s see then how many vaccine holdouts would suddenly have the urgency to get those shots in their arms.