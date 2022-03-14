Skip to main content

Cardinals Agree to Terms with McCoy, Gardeck

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy gets big raise over his 2021 contract.

The Arizona Cardinals remained busy two days before the start of the 2022 league year by re-signing three backup players: quarterback Colt McCoy, linebacker Dennis Gardeck and defensive end Michael Dogbe.

McCoy and Gardeck were scheduled to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday while Dogbe had been headed to restricted free agency.

McCoy, who had signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals last year worth the veteran minimum ($1.075 million plus a signing bonus of $137,500), did a lot better this time around thanks to his play in the three games starter Kyler Murray missed during the 2021 season.

The Cardinals were 2-1 in those games and in the victories over San Francisco and Seattle, McCoy completed 57-of-70 passes (81.4%) for 577 yards, three touchdowns and a 115.3 passer rating. He also posted two of the top-10 single-game completion percentages in franchise history in those wins.

His new contract is reportedly worth $7.5 million with $6 million guaranteed. McCoy, a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 draft, will be 36 in September.

Gardeck agreed to terms on a three-year contract for which no details are available. Returning from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2020 season, Gardeck led the Cardinals with 13 tackles on special teams and also had 14 tackles (11 solo and one for loss), four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery on defense.

There are also no contract terms available for Dogbe, but it is likely worth less than the minimum restricted free-agent tender of $2.433 million.

Linebacker Kylie Fitts is also scheduled to be a restricted free agent, but he is not expected to be tendered.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Dogbe played in 16 games with one start last season and had a career-high 27 tackles (one for loss) to go with a sack, fumble recovery and two quarterback hits.

The contract agreements with McCoy, Gardeck tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner, along with reported agreements with other teams by running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Christian Kirk, has reduced the team’s unrestricted free agents to 15.

