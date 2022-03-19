Cardinals Agree to Terms With Ezekiel Turner

The Cardinals once again retained one of their unrestricted free agents in linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

Is this the splash move Arizona Cardinals fans were waiting for?

On Friday, the team announced they agreed to terms with linebacker Ezekiel Turner on a one-year deal.

Turner staying with the Cardinals means Arizona has trimmed down its list of unrestricted free agents this offseason from 21 to 10.

Turner, who joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, has been with the team since 2018. Turner has started only one game in his four years, playing in a total of 49 games. He's totaled 41 tackles in his career.

Although Turner has played only 33 defensive snaps, his presence on special teams is what makes him valuable to Arizona, playing 1,083 snaps in that area. Turner's special-teams snap percentage by year is: 80%, 86%, 79% and 68%.

In 2020, Turner played in all 16 games and matched a team high with 15 special-teams tackles while also blocking two punts and catching his first career pass on a fake punt for 26 yards.

Turner earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2018 after having a team-high 22 special- teams tackles that included an NFL leading 13 solo tackles. Turner appeared in five games in 2021 and had two tackles on defense and two on special teams before being placed on injured reserve in Week 6 with a shoulder injury. He was activated for the team's playoff loss against the Rams.

With the loss of inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, Turner's presence along with Tanner Vallejo on defense could see a small increase behind starters Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.