Skip to main content

Cardinals Agree to Terms With Ezekiel Turner

The Cardinals once again retained one of their unrestricted free agents in linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

Is this the splash move Arizona Cardinals fans were waiting for? 

On Friday, the team announced they agreed to terms with linebacker Ezekiel Turner on a one-year deal.

Turner staying with the Cardinals means Arizona has trimmed down its list of unrestricted free agents this offseason from 21 to 10. 

Turner, who joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, has been with the team since 2018. Turner has started only one game in his four years, playing in a total of 49 games. He's totaled 41 tackles in his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although Turner has played only 33 defensive snaps, his presence on special teams is what makes him valuable to Arizona, playing 1,083 snaps in that area. Turner's special-teams snap percentage by year is: 80%, 86%, 79% and 68%. 

In 2020, Turner played in all 16 games and matched a team high with 15 special-teams tackles while also blocking two punts and catching his first career pass on a fake punt for 26 yards.

Turner earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2018 after having a team-high 22 special- teams tackles that included an NFL leading 13 solo tackles. Turner appeared in five games in 2021 and had two tackles on defense and two on special teams before being placed on injured reserve in Week 6 with a shoulder injury. He was activated for the team's playoff loss against the Rams.

With the loss of inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, Turner's presence along with Tanner Vallejo on defense could see a small increase behind starters Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael J. Bidwill (R) talks with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (L) before their game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

Fans Critical of Cardinals Free Agency Silence

By Donnie Druin3 hours ago
© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Jordan Hicks on Cardinals Release: 'The Writing was on the Wall'

By Alex Weiner5 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) poses for a photo with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.
News

Former Cardinal Christian Kirk, Jaguars Defend Contract

By Howard Balzer6 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee (4) holds for kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
News

Aaron Brewer, Andy Lee Return to Cardinals

By Howard BalzerMar 17, 2022
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips looks around before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Cardinals Release Jordan Phillips With Post-June 1 Designation

By Howard BalzerMar 17, 2022
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Gardeck: 'The Young Guys are Ready' After Departures of Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks

By Alex WeinerMar 16, 2022
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) celebrating a sack.
News

Dennis Gardeck: ‘I’m Able to Breathe’

By Howard BalzerMar 16, 2022
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Cardinals Release DL Jordan Phillips After Two Seasons

By Alex WeinerMar 16, 2022