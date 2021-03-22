Cardinals Agree to Term with Guards Max Garcia, Brian Winters

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to the offensive line with the signing of two veteran guards.

The Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth with the signing of two guards Monday. Arizona agreed to terms with Max Garcia and Brian Winters on one-year contracts. Contract details have yet to be reported.

The Cardinals had previously rounded out the potential starting five with the re-signing of right tackle Kelvin Beachum and trading for center Rodney Hudson.

Garcia, 29, returns for his third season in the Valley. He can line up at guard or center. Last year, he played six percent of the Cardinals offensive snaps, as he had a larger role blocking on special teams with 15 percent of snaps played.

Winters, 29, played for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending seven years with the New York Jets. He was teammates with Beachum in New York for three seasons.

He started nine games for the Bills at guard, including against the Cardinals in Week 10. He played 57 percent of offensive snaps last year.

Despite not playing regular snaps, Winters committed five penalties, tied for the third-most on the team, and allowed three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. He was called for two false starts and two holding flags.

The Cardinals led the league in penalties last year, which is an area that head coach Kliff Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill have all addressed as something that needs to change.

Winters played right guard last year. Justin Murray took over that spot for Arizona and impressed offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who called Murray "consistent."

Kugler anticipates that Murray will continue to improve, but if he does not or the Cardinals experience injuries, they have added depth at the position after Monday.

In other Cardinals news, the team also placed kicker Brett Maher on waivers. He was added to the practice squad on Dec. 25 and signed to 2021 contract after the season, but was viewed as expendable once the Cardinals signed veteran kicker Matt Prater last week.