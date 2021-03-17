Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Sign 7-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green

The Cardinals added a new target for quarterback Kyler Murray on a one-year deal.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and two-time All-Pro second-teamer A.J. Green Wednesday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that contract is a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Green will be 33 when the 2021 season starts.

He made the Pro Bowl every year from his rookie season in 2011 through 2017. In six of those seven, he gained over 1,000 yards receiving. His career-high in catches and receiving yards came in 2013, when he grabbed 98 passes for 1,426 yards.

However, multiple injuries limited him to nine games in 2018 and an ankle injury sidelined him for all of 2019.

He returned healthy in 2020 and played all 16 games, but had career-lows in receiving yards—including 2018—and catch percentage.

He was working on a team that lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow to injury in the 10th game, and his numbers decreased significantly after that.

The former fourth overall pick adds a big target (6-foot-4) to the Cardinals receiving corps and should benefit from the attention DeAndre Hopkins warrants. Green could line up in the "Z" on the other side of Hopkins, who can also slide into the slot.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the deal between Green and the Cardinals was "in the works" since Tuesday night.

The Cardinals were in the market for a receiver to complement Hopkins, after he blew all of his teammates out of the water in production last year. Christian Kirk had some bright moments, but Green's presence will allow him to be a third option as a deep threat or take more snaps in the slot.

Aside from those three, the Cardinals are still waiting on a decision from Larry Fitzgerald, who is mulling retirement.

Green is the second former Pro Bowl acquisition the Cardinals have made this offseason after defensive end J.J. Watt, who tweeted his excitement of the Green addition on Wednesday.

The one-year deal creates a low-risk scenario in which one of the most lethal receivers from the 2010s will get a shot to show what he has left in the tank.