Cardinals' A.J. Green Eclipses 10K Career Receiving Yards on MNF

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green joined a club of five active players with 10,000 receiving yards on Monday.

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green caught a nine-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

With it, he surpassed the 18 receiving yards he needed entering the game to reach 10,000 for his career.

He joined his teammate DeAndre Hopkins along with Antonio Brown, DeSean Jackson and Julio Jones as the only active receivers in the NFL to reach that mark.

"It's a great milestone, but I've got my whole life to celebrate my accomplishment," Green told reporters postgame. "Right now I'm just focused on winning, getting back to work. But it's a big moment for me."

This is Green's first year with Arizona after playing for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2020.

He gained 9,430 receiving yards there, but has had a bounce-back season in the desert after diminished production in 2020.

He gained 102 receiving yards on seven receptions Monday night and now has 654 in 12 games this season. He missed one week on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Green would need 86.5 yards per game over the Cardinals' final four matchups to reach 1,000 in a season for the first time since 2017.

He nearly broke 10,000 earlier in the quarter with a 26-yard catch on third-and-23.

The Cardinals had a free play because of a Rams offside penalty, but right guard Max Garcia got flagged for holding. The penalties were offset and Arizona had to replay the down.

That led to a punt.

One of Green's plays that did count was a 23-yard reception from Murray late in the third quarter.

Murray was moving at 18.1 miles per hour when he released the ball, and Green went up and made a leaping, off-balance catch.

Green is second on the Cardinals in receiving yards this year behind Christian Kirk, but he leads the team in yards per reception.