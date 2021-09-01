September 1, 2021
Cardinals Announce 10 Additions to Practice Squad

The Cardinals brought back safety Chris Banjo and wide receiver Greg Dortch.
The Arizona Cardinals announced their first 10 official additions to the practice squad Wednesday afternoon. 

Those 10 include:

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Safety Chris Banjo

Wide receiver Greg Dortch

Linebacker Kylie Fitts

Offensive lineman Sean Harlow

Offensive lineman Koda Martin

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Tight end Ross Travis

Cornerback Jace Whittaker

Safety James Wiggins

Arizona has an international player practice-squad exemption for Seikovits, and therefore can have a 17-man practice squad. 

Baccellia and Whittaker were previously reported to have re-signed by multiple outlets. The Cardinals also reportedly added cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive end Ron'Dell Carter. If those reports are true, then 12 members of the Cardinals practice squad are known. 

Wiggins was the Cardinals seventh-round draft pick from Cincinnati this year, one of two from the draft class to get cut this week. The other was Penn State center Michal Menet.

The most experienced Cardinal returning to the practice squad is Banjo, who has played 26 games for Arizona over the past two seasons. He got hurt during Arizona's preseason opener, but is back and and joins a safety room with four other returners from 2020. 

Fitts has also been with Arizona since 2019, and he played in 13 games last season with a substantial role on special teams. 

Travis lost the third tight-end position battle to Demetrius Harris, who made the 53-man roster. But, Travis has 25 games of NFL experience and showed his pass-catching ability against the Chiefs this preseason. 

Dortch broke out during the preseason, leading the team in receiving yards. Against backups, he created good separation and continuously made plays. He missed the end of training camp with a leg injury, but he impressed the Cardinals enough to want him back. 

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
