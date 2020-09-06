The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed 14 players to their practice squad on Sunday afternoon following Saturday’s cuts.

Those added were:

S Kentrell Brice (veteran)

DE Jonathan Bullard (veteran)

TE Dylan Cantrell

DT Trevon Coley (veteran)

RB D.J. Foster

CB Chris Jones

G Koda Martin

WR Andre Patton

WR A.J. Richardson

LB Reggie Walker

WR JoJo Ward

RB Jonathan Ward

LB Evan Weaver

CB Jace Whittaker

The NFL has increased practice-squad rosters to 16 per team, up from 10, for the 2020 season. The total was put at 12 after the new CBA was ratified in March, and the other four spots were added as roster protection in the pandemic. Each team can now carry six veterans, players that would not have qualified in the past.

Arizona signed all four undrafted rookies who were waived this weekend, plus sixth-round pick Evan Weaver, the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

D.J. Foster is the addition with the most experience with Arizona. He has been on the team since 2017, but has struggled to stay healthy. However, he is not classified as a veteran for practice-squad purposes.

The Cardinals still have two spots to fill, although one of which is reportedly going to former Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas, who was waived Saturday.

Perhaps a glaring omission from the practice squad is wide receiver Hakeem Butler, a 2019 fourth-round pick. He got beat out for a roster spot by fellow young targets Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield. Three other receivers, Andre Patton, A.J. Richardson and JoJo Ward, are on the practice squad.

The Cardinals’ season starts on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.