Arizona Cardinals Four Players Out Sunday Against Seattle

DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Pugh out. Budda Baker questionable, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will play. Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy officially questionable.

Four Cardinals, but no Seahawks players were declared out in the final injury report prior to Sunday’s game in Seattle’s Lumen Field.

As expected, after it was revealed by head coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier in the day, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and left guard Justin Pugh (calf) are out after not practicing all week. Also out after having no practice is inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee) and running back Jonathan Ward (concussion).

With Vallejo out, rookie linebacker Zaven Collins could see more snaps, although he plays mostly in the base defense and the Seahawks struggle running the ball. It’s possible linebacker Tahir Whitehead could be elevated from the practice squad for inside depth.

Six players are questionable, including safety Budda Baker (heel), who did not practice Thursday and Friday. However, Kingsbury said Friday morning that Baker will play. The others questionable are quarterbacks Kyler Murray (ankle) and Colt McCoy (pectoral), guard Max Garcia (Achilles), nose tackle Corey Peters (shoulder) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

While Kingsbury said McCoy was “getting there” on Friday, he did practice fully after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Murray was limited all week as was Garcia, who is the presumed replacement for Pugh if he plays although it’s still possible Sean Harlow will get the nod.

Wiggins was limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

Other players listed had no game status. That includes running back Eno Benjamin (groin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder), defensive end Michael Dogbe (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin). Those four players had full participation Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle has five players listed as questionable: safety Jamal Adams (groin), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps), defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (calf), tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and cornerback J.R. Reed (groin/knee).

Adams was added to the report Thursday as limited and did not practice Friday. Hyder was upgraded from did not play to limited, while Reed weas downgraded from limited to not practicing.

Seahawks players with no game status that had their practice designations change are running back Alex Collins (groin) and tight end Gerald Everett (shoulder/hip) did not practice to full, guard Damien Lewis (shoulder/hip) limited to full and wide receiver DK Metcalf, who went from full to limited.