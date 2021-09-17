Cardinals Favored at Home Against the Vikings

Cardinals Favored at Home Against Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals were three-point underdogs last week ahead of their 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.
At 1-0, they are now favorites in Week 2 for the first time this season against the Minnesota Vikings.
As of the end of the day Thursday, Arizona is a 3.5 favorite at home according to sisportsbook.com.
On the moneyline, they are -188 and the over/under is 50.5. Both the Cardinals and Vikings games in Week 1 finished with 51 total points.
The Vikings profile similarly as Tennessee in some ways, with a world-beating running back in Dalvin Cook, two excellent receivers (Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson) and a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins.
However, the Vikings struggled to block last week and the Cardinals defensive line dominated in their season-opener both against the run and rushing the passer.
The Cardinals offense faces a Minnesota defense that has a number of injuries entering this game, but they will see former Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson on the outside.
For Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the over/under for his passing yards is 274.5 with 1.5 passing touchdowns. For rushing, he is at 37 yards with a long of 13.5.
Last week, Murray passed for 289 yards with four touchdowns. He had only 20 rushing yards with a long of eight. However, he had several productive runs early called back by penalties.
His top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, has an over/under of 86.5 for yards after he gained 80 in Week 1.
More props
Receiving yards:
- A.J. Green: 43.5
- Christian Kirk: 41.5
- Rondale Moore: 29.5
- Chase Edmonds: 22.5
- Maxx Williams: 10.5
- Jefferson (MIN): 70.5
- Thielen (MIN): 66.5
Rushing yards:
- Edmonds: 44.5
- James Conner: 34.5
- Cook (MIN): 79.5