Cardinals TE Arnold Likes to Scream

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold is making his mark on the field during training camp after being a solid addition to the roster near the end of the 2019 season.

It turns out Arnold also has a way of turning heads off the field.

There were some raised eyebrows Monday when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked what he’s learned about Arnold and his personality.

Kingsbury said, “Super intense, super intense. Not overly loud or out there with his thoughts. But you can tell he's locked in and he is physical. He wants contact and he's one of those (guys) who will scream every now and then just to see if guys are paying attention. And you like that the competitive nature is there day in, day out. And he definitely has a big chip on his shoulder and so he's fun to be around.”

Screams every now and then? Really? What’s that about, Dan?

“Yeah, so Kliff likes to get me riled up sometimes because on the game days, I like to enjoy myself and get pretty fired up,” Arnold explained. “But when I'm facing the rest of practice, just trying to do my own thing and I think when we need a whole energy boost, I think it's kind of fun to amp up your teammates and get them ready to go. So, Kliff told me as long as I’m not screaming in his face or getting in his face, everything's all good.

“I think it's just my personality. I like to be fired up about things and then (react) when guys are making good plays and congratulating themselves. At the end of the day, we're in this together and we all want a piece of that pie and we all want to work toward getting into a Super Bowl and winning that thing. So, if we all amp each other up, we all have the energy and I think it just makes it more enjoyable and it makes it more of a fun process for everybody.”

One thing seems sure: Should the Cardinals win a Super Bowl with Arnold on the roster, the screams might never stop.

