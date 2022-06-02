As Cardinals Process Gladney Tragedy, 'Football Part' Will be Addressed at Some Point

The tragedy of Jeff Gladney's death is raw, but the loss must be addressed by the Cardinals by the start of training camp.

With the Cardinals organization reeling following the death of cornerback Jeff Gladney on Memorial Day morning, the reality is that his absence leaves a gaping hole on the team’s depth chart.

When defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was asked about that aspect after Wednesday’s OTA, he was careful not to go too deep into it.

Joseph said, “We haven't yet as far as the football part. Guys are still processing his death, obviously.”

He did acknowledge it, however, saying, “But the football part, that doesn't stop. We have to figure out ways around not having Jeff because he was gonna be a big part of what we did this year as a starter, at least on nickel downs for us. But right now, that’s a back seat to what's going on.”

Gladney was signed to a reasonable two-year contract one day after the March 16 beginning of the league year and the only other addition at the position after that (aside from a college free agent) was the selection of Christian Matthew in the seventh round of the draft.

They did re-sign Antonio Hamilton, who played 17 games with two starts in 2021 after being signed to the practice squad Sept. 3 and officially added to the roster after being elevated for the first three games of the season.

The only other cornerbacks currently on the roster are Jace Whittaker, who has been on and off the practice squad for the last two seasons after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020; Breon Borders, who played one game for the Cardinals last season; Nate Brooks, who was signed to a future contract Jan. 22; and Darrell Baker Jr., an undrafted free agent this year.

Gladney’s contract included a guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023. It is too soon and too raw to know how the organization will deal with that considering he had a one-year-old son.

Surely, it will be shocking if there are no cornerbacks signed at least by the beginning of training camp.

It’s not out of the question that the Cardinals have an agreement in place with a cornerback and were waiting for Thursday (June 2) when $10 million of cap space was created when defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ base salary was removed. If not, there is time to evaluate the market and make a judicious signing within the next two months.

One possible addition would be Robert Alford, who knows the defense, but has ended the last three seasons on the Cardinals’ reserve/injured list. He suffered a pectoral injury near the end of last season and visited the team in March to have his physical status determined.

Alford played 13 games with five starts last season and will be 34-years-old on Nov. 11.

The current free-agent market includes several players with experience but that are also in their 30s. After each player on the following list is their last team, games/games started in 2021 and age at different points this year.

Mackensie Alexander: Vikings; 16/6; 29 Nov. 12

Joe Haden: Steelers; 12/11; 33 April 14

Chris Harris Jr.: Chargers; 14/11; 33 June 18

Jackrabbit Jenkins: Titans; 14/13; 34 Oct. 29

Kevin King: Packers; 10/6; 27 May 5

Josh Norman: 49ers; 15/14; 35 Dec. 15

Xavier Rhodes: Colts; 13/13; 32 June 19

Richard Sherman: Buccaneers; 5/3; 34 March 30

Jimmy Smith: Ravens; 10/2; 34 July 26

Trae Waynes: Bengals; 5/4; 30 July 25

Those 11 players, including Alford, played a combined 127 games in 2021 with 88 starts.